Special Ed Teacher Who Called for Kavanaugh to Be Killed Is on Leave

The special education teacher in Minnesota who tweeted a call to kill Brett Kavanaugh is on leave.

The instructor at Intermediate School District 917’s Alliance Education Center, Samantha Ness, sent the tweet on Saturday, the day Kavanaugh was sworn in, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reported.

“So whose [sic] gonna take one for the team and kill Kavanaugh?” The tweet read.

The tweet is archived here.

Tweets from a Minnesota special education teacher calling for someone to kill Justice Kavanaugh. pic.twitter.com/HdtcVtRqLd — Beth Baumann (@eb454) October 8, 2018

But Kavanaugh is the one who is evil?

Superintendent Mark Zuzek confirmed that the employee was placed on paid administrative leave “pending the outcome of the investigation.”

OTHER TWEETS

She later followed up with a subsequent tweet, “Brett kavanaugh [sic] will be dealing with death threats for the rest of his life being on the Supreme Court. I doubt my mid-west ass is a real threat”

She had another account @lookitsSammm but deleted all her accounts from Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Prior to deleting her account, Ness’s Twitter bio read, “I don’t even know what I’m upset about.”

Her most recent tweet was posted late Monday morning. She wrote, “Being called a fat ugly c*nt by a random guy on Twitter is probably the highlight of my entire life.”

According to KARE11, the FBI has since confirmed awareness of the post by Ness, and that the bureau is “looking into” the threat. What’s more, Zuzek confirmed to KARE11 that the district received many calls and complaints by parents over the last few days about Ness’s tweet.