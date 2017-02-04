The soldier appearing in the video at the end has a message everyone should hear before they say they want refugees from terror nations. We are taking in people who hate us.

The Justice Department has filed an appeal of the Washington judge’s ruling to temporarily halt the travel restrictions of refugees and visitors from the seven countries of concern ordered by President Trump.

The Washington judge issued a ruling that overturns a White House executive order which is well within the president’s constitutional rights. It’s a ruling that affects the entire United States.

One judge thinks he has the right to decide national security for the entire nation.

President Trump responded.

The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

Because the ban was lifted by a judge, many very bad and dangerous people may be pouring into our country. A terrible decision — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

In the video, a special op in Iraq asked the locals what it would be like for him if he walked out into the population. The answers he got should make everyone think twice about taking these people into this country.

Special Op in Iraq explains what would happen to an American in Iraq. #Stonewall pic.twitter.com/K3dmq6xpyX — America First! (@America_1st_) February 5, 2017