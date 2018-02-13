Speculation Grows on the Susan Rice Email, Obama’s Name Came Up

Susan Rice’s last act at the White House on January 20th was to immortalize a meeting with Barack Obama, Sally Yates, and Jim Comey. The meeting had taken place two weeks before. We have gone into detail on this link explaining why that matters.

Briefly, Susan Rice, the former National Security Adviser, is very suspect under the circumstances. She sent an email to herself to explain a meeting from two weeks before as she was packed up and ready to leave.

Judge Napolitano said only one person would have told her to do that.

The reason this meeting is in question is because she was passing the buck on a meeting about the unverified dossier. Additionally, the day after that meeting, which took place on January 5th, then-FBI director James Comey told then-candidate Donald Trump about the dossier, giving only the most minimal details.

The prior administration thought Hillary Clinton was sure to win. They never thought any of this obvious corruption would be exposed.

JUDGE NAPOLITANO THINKS SHE FELL ON HER SWORD

Rice has been known to fall on her sword for Barack Obama before. Benghazi is one prime example. The fact is Rice would never have done a thing without first plotting with Obama.

“Only one person could have told her to write the email,” the judge said, “and she keeps falling on her sword for him. Remember when she went all over the networks with the crazy narrative on Benghazi was caused by a video? We know that’s not true.”

Jay Sekulow believes someone saw her and she knew the meeting would come up.

Some version of that is the prevailing opinion and it’s the reason Senators Grassley and Graham wrote Rice to ask her why she wrote what appears to be a CYA email to herself on January 20th.

