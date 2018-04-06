Spiteful Michelle Calls Barack the “Good Parent”, Americans Are Children

Michelle Obama speaking at the women’s conference last night said: “…as a woman, if you didn’t vote for Hillary, you voted against your own voice”. She has said that before as she tries to turn women against the President.
Michelle Obama also admitted that Hillary Clinton wasn’t a “perfect” candidate, but she was “way more perfect” than Trump, she said.
“The responsible parent, the one who told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time,” is how the former First Lady described her husband’s presidency.
“And now we have the other parent,” she said. “We thought it’d feel fun, maybe it feels fun for now because we can eat candy all day and stay up late and not follow the rules.”
Mrs. Obama is very, very condescending, patronizing and just all around insulting. How dare she refer to us as children. It’s actually how her husband treated Americans which is why he took an authoritarian approach to his role as President.
Did she forget all the scandals while her husband was in office and all the times he violated the Constitution with his pen and phone?
Does she not remember saying if Hillary couldn’t run her house, she couldn’t run the White House?
Will she never go away?
The deranged left is very frustrated because they lost the election and, despite all their efforts, Trump’s ratings keep going up. He’s at 51% today. The more they attack, the more people support Trump.
President Michelle?
Democrat strategist Doug Schoen thinks Michelle’s the best candidate for President.
“The only person I can see accomplishing this would be none other than the party’s most popular political figure: Michelle Obama.”
Schoen sees her as the best chance Democrats have of winning back the White House.
Michelle’s name comes up frequently for 2020. God help us if she gets in. People on the right might start sounding like the unhinged left.