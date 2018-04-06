Spiteful Michelle Calls Barack the “Good Parent”, Americans Are Children

Michelle Obama speaking at the women’s conference last night said: “…as a woman, if you didn’t vote for Hillary, you voted against your own voice”. She has said that before as she tries to turn women against the President.

Michelle Obama also admitted that Hillary Clinton wasn’t a “perfect” candidate, but she was “way more perfect” than Trump, she said.

“The responsible parent, the one who told you to eat your carrots and go to bed on time,” is how the former First Lady described her husband’s presidency.

“And now we have the other parent,” she said. “We thought it’d feel fun, maybe it feels fun for now because we can eat candy all day and stay up late and not follow the rules.”

Mrs. Obama is very, very condescending, patronizing and just all around insulting. How dare she refer to us as children. It’s actually how her husband treated Americans which is why he took an authoritarian approach to his role as President.