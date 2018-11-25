Spoiler John Kasich Threatens Third Party Ticket in 2020

John Amnesty Kasich wants a change of leadership and is “very seriously” considering running for President. The only state he won last time was Ohio and he knows that his running could cost the President the state of Ohio in 2020.

During an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Sunday, he suggested he’s considering a third party ticket. He might as well admit that he prefers the Democrat win.

Stephanopoulos asked Kasich how serious he is about considering running for president again in 2020.

“Very seriously, I’m considering it George. These are earnest conversations that go on virtually every day with some of my friends, with my family. We need different leadership. There isn’t any question about it,” Kasich said with arrogance steaming out of his every pore.

Then he added that “all options are on the table” including running on a bipartisan ticket if President Trump and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) are the Republican and Democratic nominees, respectively.

A bipartisan ticket with a far-left Democrat? That’s fitting.