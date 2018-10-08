Spontaneous Applause from Police When President Mentions Kavanaugh

President Trump spoke at the International Association of Chiefs of Police today in Orlando, Florida. When he mentioned Brett Kavanaugh, the crowd erupted in applause. Some gave the President a standing ovation.

The President said he will be meeting with Brett Kavanaugh at the White House tonight. He called Kavanaugh “flawless.” He said Justice Kavanaugh was a victim of “false charges…false accusations”, adding it was “a disgraceful situation brought about by people that are evil”. He thanked the Republican senators for their support.

That should trigger the unhinged.

President Trump also called the attack on Brett Kavanaugh a “hoax”. That has already triggered opponents. It won’t be pretty when he is accused of hating women.

As if that isn’t enough, the President will ceremonially swear in Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh at a prime-time event in the East Room of the White House on Monday evening.

Do you think that will trigger the snowflakes? Get thee to your safe spaces.

The President also said he had a good talk with DAG Rosenstein on their way to Florida in Air Force One. That is interesting after hearing Sean Hannity say on his radio show this afternoon that there will be big news from a high level official who will state that one of the lines of attack on President Trump was in retribution for his firing of lying Jim Comey.

Go to 16:07 on the tape:

It was my great honor to address the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Convention in Orlando, Florida. Thank you! #IACP2018 #LESM https://t.co/Z0nY5bSNr6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2018

STANDING OVATION

President Trump’s mention of Kavanaugh is getting what feels like a more enthusiastic reaction from the police here than even Trump’s praise of police officers. Some even stood up to applaud it. — Sarah Westwood (@sarahcwestwood) October 8, 2018

One of the biggest, most spontaneous applause from the gathering of hundreds of police chiefs came when Trump defended “flawless” Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/XBDO5tW5In — Steven Lemongello (@SteveLemongello) October 8, 2018