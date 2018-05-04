Springfield Armory Breaks All Ties with Dick’s Sporting Goods as They Destroy Guns

Dick’s Sporting Goods broke off ties to the National Rifle Association after receiving pressure from radical leftist groups. They doubled down last week and said they have hired three lobbyists to ram their anti-Second Amendment mantra down the throats of lawmakers. There is a price they will pay as it turns out.

Springfield Army, established in 1777, will sever all ties with Dick’s Sporting Goods. They are a major manufacturer of handguns and rifles, the Federalist reports.

“Springfield Armory is severing ties with Dick’s Sporting Goods and its subsidiary, Field & Stream, in response to their hiring a group for anti-Second Amendment lobbying,” the maker of the popular XD, XDS, and XDm semi-automatic handgun lines wrote on its Facebook page. “This latest action follows Dick’s Sporting Goods’ decision to remove and destroy all modern sporting rifles (MSR) from their inventory.”

“In addition, they have denied Second Amendment rights to Americans under the age of 21. We at Springfield Armory believe that all law abiding American citizens of adult age are guaranteed this sacred right under our Constitution.”

Dick’s Sporting Goods Commits Suicide

Dick’s won’t sell to anyone under 21. They will stop selling modern sporting rifles and will destroy their inventory. They won’t even sell the inventory back to the manufacturers, the Federalist reports.

They think they can do this and still sell at Field & Stream however.

Dick’s also owns Field & Stream which is still actively selling the popular Ruger Mini-14, a semi-automatic rifle that is chambered in 5.56/.223.

Springfield Armory is only the first manufacturer to take a stand. Ruger must also.

Dick’s is committing suicide. Corporations should not be political.