Spy Possibly Planted Inside the Trump Campaign

We have found out this week that there was a counter-intelligence operation on General Flynn while he was serving in the Trump campaign. He was being investigated for a possible violation of the archaic, never-used Logan Act, which could only have been an excuse, not a reason. Additionally, it appears a spy was planted in the Trump campaign.

At the same time, the FBI will not give Congress the information they need for their investigations into the DoJ, FBI, and FISA abuses.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

Thanks to the Washington Post’s unnamed law-enforcement leakers, we know Mr. Nunes’s request deals with a “top secret intelligence source” of the FBI and CIA, who is a U.S. citizen and who was involved in the Russia collusion probe. When government agencies refer to sources, they mean people who appear to be average citizens but use their profession or contacts to spy for the agency.

The report continues:

Ergo, we might take this to mean that the FBI secretly had a person on the payroll who used his or her non-FBI credentials to interact in some capacity with the Trump campaign.

This would amount to spying, and it is hugely disconcerting. It would also be a major escalation from the electronic surveillance we already knew about, which was bad enough. Obama political appointees rampantly “unmasked” Trump campaign officials to monitor their conversations, while the FBI played dirty with its surveillance warrant against Carter Page, failing to tell the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court that its supporting information came from the Hillary Clinton campaign. Now we find it may have also been rolling out human intelligence, John Le Carré style, to infiltrate the Trump campaign.

Which would lead to another big question for the FBI: When? The bureau has been doggedly sticking with its story that a tip in July 2016 about the drunken ramblings of George Papadopoulos launched its counterintelligence probe. Still, the players in this affair—the FBI, former Director Jim Comey, the Steele dossier authors—have been suspiciously vague on the key moments leading up to that launch date. When precisely was the Steele dossier delivered to the FBI? When precisely did the Papadopoulos information come in?

And to the point, when precisely was this human source operating? Because if it was prior to that infamous Papadopoulos tip, then the FBI isn’t being straight. It would mean the bureau was spying on the Trump campaign prior to that moment. And that in turn would mean that the FBI had been spurred to act on the basis of something other than a junior campaign aide’s loose lips. We also know that among the Justice Department’s stated reasons for not complying with the Nunes subpoena was its worry that to do so might damage international relationships. This suggests the “source” may be overseas, have ties to foreign intelligence, or both.

We also know that James Comey and Robert Mueller conferred prior to Comey’s testimony before Congress about the leaked memos. That was confirmed again this week in recently obtained Judicial Watch emails. Such information suggests Comey’s leaking was greenlighted.

Comey is the one who manipulated the hiring of Robert Mueller as special counsel.

It must be noted that Sally Yates, who was tied to the counter-intelligence operation on Flynn, was investigating him for violations of The Logan Act which no one has ever been prosecuted for. It’s a never-used, 200-year old act. As attorney Sol Weisenberg tells Laura Ingraham in the clip below, “It’s shocking.”

The Act is archaic and it was only an excuse to get someone inside the Trump campaign. The American people need to know who this spy is. We need a lot more information.

Watch this clip during which they deal with the issues:

In Conclusion:

Comey was allowed to leak; there might have been a spy in the campaign; Trump campaign officials were unmasked; and Sally Yates used an obscure, dead letter act to wage a counter-intelligence campaign against General Flynn during the campaign. Additionally, the FBI will not share information and, when they have, after much pressure, it has only been obvious they kept it secret to cover up for their failings.

As Mr. Levin says in this clip, it’s only to get the President out of office. Listen to this, it’s so clear:

