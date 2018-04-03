Spying Devices Found in D.C. Threaten National Security, No One Cares

The U.S. government has publicly acknowledged the existence in Washington of cell phone spying devices that foreign spies and criminals could be using to track individual cellphones and intercept calls and messages. The worst of it is there is not the money nor the will to do a thing about it.

The devices trick mobile devices into locking on them instead of a legitimate cell tower.

Little has been done about the devices known as Stingrays. A task force formed four years ago never produced a report and rarely meets.

Some of these devices are as small as cell phones and others are the size of briefcases.

D.C. is the heart of the NSA, CIA, FBI, military and so on. While most encrypt their phones, there are always people like Hillary Clinton who don’t.

What is also of concern is DHS does not have the equipment to detect them or the funds to buy the equipment.

Christopher Krebs, the top DHS official in the department’s National Protection and Programs Directorate, noted in a letter that DHS lacks the equipment and funding to detect Stingrays even though their use by foreign governments “may threaten U.S. national and economic security.” The department did report its findings to “federal partners” Krebs did not name. That likely includes the FBI.

Apparently, these devices are prolific. Every embassy has one.

A big problem is no one wants to do anything about them because the intelligence community and local police forces are using the devices “willy-nilly.”

There is also some confusion about what role the FCC should take — lots of finger pointing but basically, the FCC won’t take charge.