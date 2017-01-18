Squaw of Crazy Horse Won’t Shake Hands with Betsy De Vos

By
S. Noble
-
1
Maybe it’s the custom for fake Native-Americans to not shake hands.

The socialist bank-hater is pettier than we thought. She’s a sore loser, a bitter clinger. Hopefully her fake Indian tribe will disown her.

1 COMMENT

  1. Pocahontas, famous for whining “Americans are just one lousy mortgage payment away from ruin”
    While she and her family busy buying up foreclosed homes to flip earning much as 383% profits.
    “She didn’t make that,” no, her contractor nephew did all the repairs.
    America is just BONE WEARY of the hypocrisy on parade.

