Squaw of Crazy Horse Has a Plan to Steal Money from the Ultra-Rich

Squaw of Crazy Horse Elizabeth Warren has a new plan to tax people she feels are too wealthy. Her proposal is for a new “wealth tax” on Americans with more than $50 million in assets, as well as other measures that include a significant hike in funding for the Internal Revenue Service.

It’s theft, plain and simple. They won’t get any more services, in fact, they will get less.

The dishonest Socialist said:

“We need structural change. That’s why I’m proposing something brand new – an annual tax on the wealth of the richest Americans. I’m calling it the ‘Ultra-Millionaire Tax’ & it applies to that tippy top 0.1% – those with a net worth of over $50M,” Warren, who sits on the left of her party, tweeted Thursday afternoon.

The change she is talking about is going from capitalism to socialism.

The Washington Post reported the proposal involves a 2-percent wealth tax on those with more than $50 million in assets and an additional 3 percent on those with more than $1 billion.

Just remember, first, they came for the rich, then they came for the middle class.

Socialists never stop conceiving of ways to steal other peoples’ money, and then when they run out of that, they go to the not-so-rich. And they always have to do that because the ultra-rich find ways to not pay those taxes if past is prologue.

We are sure she will exempt anyone who is 1/1024 Native American as determined by comparisons of their DNA with the DNA of Mexicans, Colombians, and Peruvians.