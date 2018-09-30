Squaw of Crazy Horse Is “Taking a Hard Look” at Running in 2020

Fake Native-American Elizabeth Warren is taking a “hard look” at a presidential run.

“After November 6, I will take a hard look at running for president,” Warren told a receptive audience at a town hall in Holyoke, Massachusetts on Saturday.

CBS News says, “This is the first time that Warren has publicly said that she is considering a presidential bid.”

She usually pretends she’s not interested.

The wacky socialist also said that she’s very angry. She doesn’t like the way Ms. Blasey’s been treated since she came forward with her allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh.

The silly socialist said ‘white men’ [she is a bigot] like Kavanaugh can be publicly angry and emotional, but women and marginalized communities will be dismissed by those in power if they express anger.

“Today I am angry, and I own it,” she said.

She owns it suggests it’s a courageous step. All she knows is identity politics and stealing other peoples’ money and property.

She added that it’s time “for women to go to Washington to fix our broken government and that includes a woman at the top.”

Well, since she is a woman in Washington, why hasn’t she fixed it?

Ah yes, those evil white men improving the economy, increasing jobs and wages, and all that, let’s replace them with a white woman socialist who wants to steal other peoples’ money, raise taxes, burden business with heavy regulations, and take over corporations so the government can rob them too. I’m all in! Yay!

And in Elizabeth Warren, we also have the fake Indian. You have seen her high cheekbones, have you not?

If she wins, we can have more ridiculous investigations like this one Rich Lowry mentions.

Consider where we are: It is now considered an outrage that there isn’t an FBI investigation into a Supreme Court nominee’s college drinking https://t.co/8Uf3AaLed0 — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) September 29, 2018

Then there’s her comrade in the House who thinks if a man is angry, he’s unqualified for the Supreme Court. Even if he’s a good man who is falsely accused of being a gang rapist.

House minority leader Nancy Pelosi says Judge Brett Kavanaugh shouldn't be approved to the Supreme Court because he responded passionately after being accused by democrats of being a gang rapist pic.twitter.com/J4Zmc1kwMc — Wired Sources (@WiredSources) September 30, 2018