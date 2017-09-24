St. Louis Honors Deceased Drug Dealer Who Led Police on a High Speed Chase

Heroine dealer Anthony Lamar Smith was shot and killed in St. Louis by police officer Jason Stockley in 2011. It was a controversial case which led to the officer’s trial and acquittal at a bench trial in 2017. The acquittal led to riots in St. Louis.

After a week of protests and rioting following the acquittal of the former officer, the city of St. Louis has passed a resolution to honor the dead drug dealer.

St. Louis Alderman John Collins-Muhammad, who called for the protests after Stockley’s acquittal, invited Smith’s parents to city hall Friday as he introduced the resolution, according to KMOV.

“Whereas Anthony Lamar Smith lost his life on December 20th, 2011, his death has sparked a universal cry for justice and accountability,” Collins-Muhammad said at city hall. “Now therefore, be it resolved by the Board of Aldermen, that we pause to remember Anthony Lamar Smith.”

There is no point retrying the case, but we would like to know how a drug dealer, who rammed the police car and the police, and then led the police on a high-speed chase, merits an honor in the city hall.

He was selling poison to the people of St. Louis.

We would also like to know if they have honored any police officers who were killed in the line of duty. We can’t find any such honors.