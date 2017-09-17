St. Louis Riots Continue, Vandalize Mayor’s House, Assault Cops

MSM is reporting that the protests were “mostly peaceful” but eleven police officers were hurt and the mayor’s house was vandalized.

The demonstrations Friday night were more violent than city officials had anticipated–reaching the home of Democratic Mayor Lyda Krewson. Nearly 1,000 agitators surrounded Krewson’s home, smashing windows and smearing the house with red paint.

A unit of 200 policeman arrived on the scene to disperse the crowd. Agitators threw bricks and bottles at law enforcement officers, injuring 10 officers. Eleven officers were hurt by night’s end. At least 13 protesters were arrested.

The vandals at the mayor’s house:

Violent protests break out in St. Louis where protesters storm the mayor’s house and injure several officers pic.twitter.com/ACmCMFXL2R — 🇺🇸Patriot 24/7🇺🇸 (@TrumpTrain45Pac) September 16, 2017

The left is claiming this poor innocent and elderly woman seen in the video was knocked over by police for protesting. Actually, she was sent out to intentionally fall for a photo-op. She has been charged with interfering.

The woman in this viral video from a protest in St Louis has been charged with “interfering” https://t.co/RD4fxqTbE7 pic.twitter.com/bkK8nABMlN — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) September 16, 2017

Some guy wearing a Colin Kaepernick jersey named Nick Cannon arrived to march with the rioters and it buoyed the spirits of the rioters/protesters. I had to look him up to see who he was. Nicholas Scott “Nick” Cannon is an American rapper, actor, comedian, director, screenwriter, film producer, entrepreneur, record producer, radio and television personality according to google.