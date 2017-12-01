Staffer Says Megyn Kelly “Lost the Support of Everyone” After Matt Lauer Scandal

Megyn Kelly handled the Matt Lauer sexual assault scandal this week by renewing her sexual harassment claims against a dead man, Roger Ailes. He can no longer defend himself but when alive, he denied her claims. She used her platform to somewhat condemn Fox News for their handling of assault claims and how it affected her. Was that a contrivance to pump up her credits with NBC? If it was, it failed miserably.

“We now have the highest paid person at NBC News hosting one of the lowest rated shows and rather than being humble, she takes the first opportunity to take the spotlight and make it all about her”.

According to an exclusive Daily Mail report, NBC staff didn’t appreciate it because she made it about herself.

“We work in an industry of egos but this is the most opportunistic thing we’ve ever seen,” said one staffer.

“We now have the highest paid person at NBC News hosting one of the lowest rating shows, and rather than being humble, she takes the first opportunity to take the spotlight and make it all about her and what she knew.”

“Our team is hurting and the newest member of the team who is yet to prove herself is out and about making public comments that she truly has no knowledge of.”

All day members of the Today show were crying and distraught, staffers told DailyMail.com. Just to add an observation here. Is that believable? Is it believable his carryings-on were a shock?

“But rather than sticking around and spending time with the staff, Megyn made sure she was the center of attention.”

‘No one wanted Megyn here, she was forced upon us and today reinforced why she will never be a member of the Today family.’

Much of their anger could stem from a hatred of Fox News and they could be jealous but, then again, she does seem opportunistic and artificial. And they make good points.

The staffer said that though people were devastated, “Megan on the other hand saw this as an opportunity to mark her territory within NBC News. Yet she failed and she’s now lost the support of everyone.”

“And here’s something we’d like to say about her – she’s terrible on morning television, her show is terrible, her staff think she is terrible, in fact her show should be call Terrible with Megyn Kelly.”

“They were right over at Fox News, she deserves the nickname ‘Me-Again’ – as it is all about her even though she fails to see that the viewers don’t like her.”

Speaking at a Business Insider’s IGNITION media event, hours after addressing Lauer’s shock firing on her own morning show, Kelly said Matt Lauer’s firing is a “sign of progress”. She admitted not having “official knowledge” but knew “people were sniffing around the issue.”

Staff didn’t appreciate that either.

They felt Hoda, Savannah and Al hit the right notes. Many people liked Lauer and he was their number one attraction. They were all shell-shocked as the staffer put it so why didn’t Megyn show camaraderie instead of talking about herself? [Really?]

They see her as a crass opportunist. Are they being too harsh? Maybe. Have they hit on the criticisms of her even before she joined Fox? Yes.

Kelly tried to make this scandal into a worldwide call to arms for women, perhaps with her at the head.

“I am thinking of those women this morning and hoping they are okay. The days to come will not be easy.”

“We are in the middle of a sea change in this country.”

“An empowerment revolution, in which women, who for years felt they had no choice but to deal with being harassed at work, are now starting to picture another reality.”

“To feel that change is within their grasp.”

Here’s a news flash Kelly, many of us women are empowered but take the wrong road and basically, we want you to shut up.