Stand Behind Trump or This Will Be Our Future

“America has had the audacity to pick someone different from what the world wanted, which was someone who would not be submissive to the global Islamic movement.” ~ former Homeland Security officer

Personally, I do believe people should be able to travel wherever they want, however, we live in an age of global jihad and drug cartels. We must keep people safe.

All hell is breaking loose, not only in the United States but in other parts of the world because we chose a president who will not submit to globalism, and to the global Islamic movement.

A million Brits signed a petition to keep Trump out of the UK and they are angry Theresa May did not criticize his “Muslim ban”. World leaders including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel condemned Trump and said their nations won’t change their immigration policies. Al Jazeera says there is worldwide condemnation.

Certainly you noticed that Soros-funded protests took place at a number of major airports this weekend, primarily to fight a 90-day hold on immigration from seven terror nations, nations selected by Barack Obama.

Communist Michael Moore led the pack at JFK. The ultimate goal by the U.S. government is to restrict immigration by putting in place “extreme vetting”.

The thousands of leftists, including CAIR who were very visibly present at these “protests”, want you to believe that most of the country agrees with them. They also want Americans to think this is Donald Trump’s fault and it’s his America when it’s Obama’s America, it’s Marxist America, it’s a sharia-sympatico America.

A CAIR operative was one of the planners of the Women’s March this month.

These are the people who want to, no demand, they rule us.

Americans must fight this now or become like the rest of the statist world under assault by radical Islam.

These apologists for radical Islam and sharia-compliant Islamists are playing into the hands of terrorist groups.

“America has had the audacity to pick someone different from what the world wanted, which was someone who would not be submissive to the global Islamic movement,” Phillip Haney said.

Former Homeland Security officer Phillip Haney, wrote in his book, See Something, Say Nothing, that “the stars are lining up for a major confrontation with the global Islamic movement and its allies on the political left.

The flash points are: moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, restricting Islamic immigration, and declaring the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

Barack Obama’s restriction of Christian immigrants from terror nations met with no opposition.

Haney was interviewed by Leo Hohmann this weekend, asking him what he thought of the protests, and what Haney told him is chilling:

The reason is simple. This isn’t 1968 or even 1978, when Islam in America consisted primarily of a few thousand Nation of Islam and Black Panther activists.

Islam, particularly the Salafist brand of Sunni Islam promoted by the Muslim Brotherhood, whose stated goal is to spread Shariah throughout the world, has been allowed to establish a major foothold in America.

More than 300 U.S. cities and towns have been stacked with Sharia-compliant Muslims through refugee resettlement and myriad other visa programs that have been expanding for four decades.

Meanwhile, groups that agitate for Muslim “civil rights,” which tend to manifest as special privileges not afforded to Christians, have been empowered. Thanks to the expanded immigration, the U.S. Muslim population has exploded to 3.3 million, the number of mosques has grown exponentially and the Council on American Islamic Relations or CAIR is now a force to be reckoned with despite its ties to extremist organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas, Haney said.

“There’s this concept of the observant Muslim base, it’s a global observant base, and that’s what the Muslim Brotherhood has done here in America since the 1960s is build up that observant Muslim base,” Haney said.

There will be lawsuits, ugly protests, and an all-out effort to create chaos in the streets of U.S. cities, he predicts.

We must stand by President Trump.

As seen at protests in major U.S. airports Sunday, the radical left is eager to take up the crusade of Muslim activism to further their leftist visions for America and to destroy Christianity in the States.

President Trump’s executive order is not a Muslim ban. It freezes immigration from Barack Obama’s “countries of concern” for 90 days to develop an effective system of vetting. The media is lying, claiming it’s a Muslim ban and that he picked countries in which he doesn’t conduct business.

There is a global jihad and our county does not screen people. They operate on an honor system.

There is no robust screening.

In May, A.J. Irwin, a former Homeland Security agent and terrorism expert described the “robust” screening process. It’s based on an honor system.

“…when we send refugee officers over there to interview people, they have a mission and their mission is not to detect fraud or identify terrorists, it’s to process these people and get ’em into the system….

When they sit down at their desks or their cubicle, the line is as far as they can see. And they have the pressure of processing these people. So they don’t spend a whole lot of time talking to them. They get their basic information, they see if they meet the basic requirements – have a credible fear – what it’s based on. And then they move on to the next person. So this process is very rapid and the mission, again, is more service. It is not enforcement; it’s not detection of fraud or national security.”

