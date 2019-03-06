Starting to Look Like Russia! DNC Bans Fox News from Dem Debates

Democrats have gone mad. They are banning Fox News from the 2020 Democratic presidential primary debates. This is supposed to be a free country, but apparently, it’s only free if you are on the left.

The Democratic National Committee has decided that Fox News channel will not air ANY Democratic primary debates among 2020 candidates, Washington Examiner reports.

In a scathing statement, DNC Chairman Tom Perez said Fox News is “not in a position” to hold a fair debate for the candidates, pointing to a recent article from the New Yorker outlining how the network has peddled propaganda for President Trump.

That’s a joke right there. NY Mag is a far-far-left rag.

“I believe that a key pathway to victory is to continue to expand our electorate and reach all voters,” Perez said.

“That is why I have made it a priority to talk to a broad array of potential media partners, including Fox News. Recent reporting in the New Yorker on the inappropriate relationship between President Trump, his administration and Fox News has led me to conclude that the network is not in a position to host a fair and neutral debate for our candidates. Therefore, Fox News will not serve as a media partner for the 2020 Democratic primary debates.”

Perez is the guy who said AOC is the “future” of the Democratic party.

The RNC should only allow Fox News to cover debates that include the Republicans and the President.

FOX NEWS RESPONDS

“We hope the DNC will reconsider its decision to bar Chris Wallace, Bret Baier, and Martha MacCallum, all of whom embody the ultimate journalistic integrity and professionalism, from moderating a Democratic presidential debate,” Bill Sammon, Fox News’ Washington senior vice president and managing editor, said in a statement to the Washington Examiner.

“They’re the best debate team in the business and they offer candidates an important opportunity to make their case to the largest TV news audience in America, which includes many persuadable voters.”

What really makes this ridiculous is the fact that the left is very, very biased and they don’t seem to know it.

Just to be clear, Fox News will not serve as a media partner for the 2020 Democratic primary debates. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) March 6, 2019