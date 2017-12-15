State Allowed Huma to Remove Records, Including “Muslim Engagement Documents”

The State Department made a deal with Hilary Clinton to allow her to keep call logs and schedules secret. Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin were allowed to go into the State Department and remove files, does and boxes of them. Huma Abedin herself removed a five boxes, one was described as “Muslim Engagement Documents.”

Abedin’s entire family are Muslim Brotherhood and many suspect her allegiance is with her family and their beliefs.

The excuse used was they were personal files. None of this data was investigated by the intelligence agencies.

The information was obtained by Judicial Watch via FOIA lawsuits.

The partisanship at the State Department amounts to corruption. Famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz agrees that the records should be transparent.