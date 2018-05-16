State Dept. Says Iran Terrorists Caused the Violence at Iran-Gaza Border

The State Department reported that the violence at the Israel-Gaza border was the work or Iran and their minions in Hamas. The opening of the embassy was an excuse.

An article from the New York Daily News, a paper that recently sold for a dollar, called Ivanka Trump, ‘Daddy’s little ghoul’, as she smiled commemorating the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem. They suggested she was smiling at all the killing and mayhem at the Israeli-Gaza border.

The articles from the media and comments from idiot celebrities like Bette Midler have supported the Palestinians who are actually Hamas. Hamas are Iranian terrorists. Even our State Department has labeled them a terrorist group. The State department came out today and blamed Hamas and Iran for the terror and death at the border.

One baby died but the baby had been very ill. One needs to ask who and why someone would bring a baby to a violent border.

The U.S. media did Iran’s PR for them and called the riots by the euphemistic word, “protests”. This is the same media that says we must not criticize the media — it’s unAmerican.

The Pew Research Center finds “Democrats are less pro-Israel than they’ve been in decades.” Young Democrats say they’re more sympathetic toward the Palestinians than the Israelis.

That is the tragedy of great PR from Iran and a corrupt U.S. media.

As the embassy was commemorated, tens of thousands of tires were burned in attempts to damage the fence on the Israel-Gaza border and obscure the vision of the IDF troops. Palestinians sent large incendiary kites loaded with firebombs across the border, igniting several large brush-fires. The IDF has used crowd control measures including tear gas and rubber bullets, resorting to live fire by snipers in situations that are life-threatening.

If theses guys were attacking you, would you shoot?

A short while ago, 3 terrorists attempted to place an explosive device near the security fence in Rafah, under the cover of violent riots. In response, the IDF fired at the terrorists, who were killed pic.twitter.com/LFRRyfHDzl — IDF (@IDFSpokesperson) May 14, 2018

AHHH…IRAN TERRORISTS DIED

Egypt intervened and stemmed the violence at the border or more would be dead today. There was no violence anywhere else, just where Hamas hangs out. Let’s stop calling them insurgents and militants, they are Iranian terrorists.

No violence in the West Bank. No violence in Jordan. No protests in the Arab Street. Only Hamas. Only a terrorist group that urged its militants to attack Israel. Terrorists who refuse to recognize Israel’s right to exist. And this is how the NYT covers it. Shame. pic.twitter.com/5UFHiPP8va — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) May 15, 2018

This is one of my favorite video clips:

It is amazing how Israeli soldiers mostly hit terrorists.

So the truth comes out! Senior Hamas official, Salah Bardawil, now admits 50 of the 62 killed in Monday’s #Gaza clashes with #Israel were members of #Hamas. But tell me more how these were peaceful protestors, or Israel was indiscriminate? pic.twitter.com/tb5QjehMKP — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) May 16, 2018

For supposedly indiscriminate killing, Israel sure randomly hit a lot of terrorists. pic.twitter.com/2uS39WpHF2 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 15, 2018