State Dept. SPOX’s Take Down of CNN’s Biased Host [Video]

CNN’s biased host Chris Cuomo probably thought he was going to have the State Department spokesperson Heather Nauer on the ropes but it worked out with his take down.

“The Iran and Israeli situation… is there any concern that pulling the United States or threatening to pull it out of the Iran deal precipitated or helped provoke the actions that Israel is pointing out now in terms of missiles that were launched from Syria into the Golan heights?” Cuomo asked during CNN’s “New Day” on Friday.

She said that is “unbelievable”.

“You know, it’s unbelievable that some would try to blame the United States for Iran’s actions,” the Acting Undersecretary of State said.

“It’s unbelievable that others would try to blame Israel for this. Iran is responsible for many bad acts around the world.”

“We’ve seen that as Iran has provided weapons, money and all of that to Hezbollah operating in Syria,” she continued. “So let’s take a look at where these bad actions are coming from. They’re from Iran and not other countries.”

“Totally understood,” Cuomo replied. Honestly, he didn’t understand a thing.

“Do you think we’re going to see more of that now that Iran now that Iran is in a hostile disposition?” he asked.

Since when has Iran not been in a hostile postiion? They’ve been shooting off ICBMs and funding terrorism throughout the world.

Nauert shot back: “We have seen them in a hostile disposition since for many, many years. No one knows that better than the folks here at our State Department.”

So you don’t think what they did in the Golan Heights had anything to do with them feeling like it’s time for them to be more muscular and more militaristic?” Cuomo said cluelessly.

Nauert hit him again: “I’m not going to assume Iran is doing what it does.” She gave examples.

“Let’s remember who is responsible for these actions. It’s no other country but Iran,” she said.

Apparently, Cuomo doesn’t understand.

