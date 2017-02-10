One judge with an agenda, whose ruling was confirmed by three left-wing judges, overruled the President of the United Stated on national security for political reasons. They ignored the law in favor of legislating from the bench. As a result, 77% of the refugees who have entered since the Trump travel restrictions were lifted are from the seven terror countries of Iran, Libya, Somalia, Iraq, Sudan, Syria, and Yemen.

All of those nations are extremely dangerous and all are jihadist havens. These are people who want us dead.

The State Department has more than doubled the rate of refugees from Iraq, Syria and other suspect countries in the week since a federal judge’s reprieve.

Don’t forget that this is still Obama’s State Department.

Nearly a third are from Syria alone — a country that President Trump has ordered be banned altogether from the refugee program.

They’re being rushed as the Sentinel reported yesterday.

“There’s no doubt in my mind they would be doing whatever they could to get people in before something changes because, from their perspective, their motivation is to resettle these folks. It would not be the first time that State Department officials have prioritized facilitating someone’s entry to the United States over security concerns,” said Jessica Vaughan, policy studies director at the Center for Immigration Studies.

The judges and the Democrats are lying and pretending what Donald Trump did was unconstitutional but, in fact, what they did is unconstitutional. They put their feelings and their personal agenda ahead of the constitutional rights of the President and Congress.

The surge has also meant a major jump in the number of self-identified Muslims admitted: 64 percent of the new batch of refugees are from some sect of Islam, compared to just 31 percent in the first weeks of the Trump administration.

“It would appear, based on the numbers, that there is an effort within the refugee resettlement program to rush in as many of the nationals of these seven countries as possible before a ruling is made on the TRO,” said Rosemary Jenks, government relations manager at NumbersUSA.

Mr. Trump himself appears to be aware of the changes, posting a vague Twitter message on Wednesday asking the courts to issue a new decision overturning Judge Robart and reinstating his extreme vetting policy.

“Big increase in traffic into our country from certain areas, while our people are far more vulnerable, as we wait for what should be EASY D!” the president tweeted.

Read more at The Washington Times