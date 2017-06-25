This State’s Single-Payer Funds Illegals, Costs More Than All Gov’t. Agencies

The main reason Democrat congressmen won’t help Republicans create a workable healthcare system is because they want single-payer. This is why everyone needs to watch New York in particular. New York’s single-payer healthcare bill will fund all illegal aliens. In the end, it will cost more than all government agencies combined.

New York is the closest to passing and implementing single-payer. The Governor and the legislature is becoming Socialist and they do whatever they want. The New York senators, Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are far-left.

Other states like New Jersey and Rhode Island are also pushing single-payer.

Since May, New Yorker’s have watched the massive single-payer healthcare bill make its way through the State Assembly for the third time and on to the State Senate. This “free” healthcare, to be carried on the shoulders of those New Yorkers unfortunate enough to be productive, will cover illegal aliens.

It covers anyone who establishes residency here.

It’s a zero-cost healthcare plan for every person who is in the state with no out-of-pocket fees, network restrictions or other requirements.

It will substantially increase the already high tax burden and become a lure for illegal aliens.

Tax increases in the highest taxed state

The Reason Foundation for one estimates the proposal will cost taxpayers in New York an additional $91 billion per year by 2019.

Avik Roy, the president of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity and opinion editor at Forbes, says the proposal would require more than $200 billion in tax increases.

To put it in perspective, that’s a $20 billion increase in one year.

It doesn’t even take into account all the aliens who will flood into New York, a state already beset by the highest influx of foreigners, including refugees, legal aliens and illegal aliens.

It will cost more than all government agencies combined

Gerald Friedman is an economist at UMass Amherst and longtime advocate for single-payer health care. He estimated in 2015 (when the New York Health Act was first passed by the state Assembly) that implementing single-payer in New York would cost more than every other function of the state government.

New Yorkers would allegedly benefit from an expected reduction of $44 billion in health spending which Friedman says would be the result of less fraud and less administrative overhead. However, that will be quickly offset by the tax increases.

To pay for the single-payer system, Friedman suggested that New York create a new tax on dividends, interest, and capital gains that would range from 9 percent to 16 percent. It would depend on how much investment income an individual reports. He also suggests a new payroll tax that would similarly range from 9 percent to 16 percent depending on an individual’s income.

That will be great for the Socialists in New York who hope to overturn Capitalism.

Friedman’s projections appear to significantly underestimate the cost of single-payer in New York (while overstating the savings), research has revealed.

According to the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, a Texas-based free market think tank, the annual price tag for the New York Health Act could be as high as $226 billion. In other words, it would require quadrupling the current tax burden in New York.

The New York Governor Andrew Cuomo won’t put money towards our failing infrastructure, especially New York’s Penn Station. But he will fund illegal aliens and every other New Yorker on the backs of taxpayers by stealing their money. The Assembly has already approved it and the Senate is working on it.

This is an incentive for people to come to New York for healthcare

Residents could rent a cheap apartment and live anywhere.

As illegals pour in for their free healthcare, no one will stop them or deport them. New York City Mayor de Blasio is protecting them all, even criminal aliens.

Add to that the fact that health is no longer considered as a determining factor for immigration. Our local healthcare professionals on Long Island are seeing cases of TB, polio, leprosy, and other illnesses which have been eradicated or never introduced into the U.S..

Democrat politicians will do what they want, even Democrats don’t want it

Americans don’t really want it but Democrats will do it anyway. They are no longer liberals in any sense of the word.

A study published in January by the Pew Research Center found that about 40 percent of Democrats favored a single-payer system, including a slight majority of self-described liberal Democrats. Among all Americans, support was markedly lower: Just 28 percent said government should be the sole provider of care, the NY Times reported.

The Times added that a sizable majority — about three in five Americans — said the government had a responsibility to ensure everyone had health care. And the idea of single-payer health care has stirred interest among some business leaders, like Warren E. Buffett and Charles Munger, who see health care costs as a drag on the economy.

We question that number. Do people understand what “free” healthcare will actually cost?

More than 100 Democrats in the House have signed on to single-payer and most of the U.S. senators want it.