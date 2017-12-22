Stats You’ve Never Seen That Prove We Have Been Lied to for Decades

Tucker Carlson opened his show with some very startling statistics that were released by the Trump administration. The risk of illegal immigration is beyond what most people have been told for years.

We’ve been lied to about illegal aliens committing fewer crimes and working harder than American citizens and legal immigrants. The United States has been importing a Third World criminal class for decades, but we’ve been told the opposite.

These are the stats via The Daily Caller:

Twenty-one percent of federal inmates are suspected or confirmed to be non-citizens, according to statistics released by the Justice Department Thursday.

According to the latest U.S. census, only 12.9% of the total U.S. population was foreign born. Yet, they are committing more of the crimes. There are 39,455 immigrants currently in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons, which amounts to 21 percent of the total population.

Does this really surprise anyone, despite what we’ve been told? My husband’s cousin was kidnapped by illegal aliens in Arizona and held for days. They weren’t given much of a sentence and they are still here.

An executive order signed by President Trump called for the federal government to release quarterly reports on incarcerated immigrants. They’ve been hidden from Americans.

We need an orderly, organized system of immigration. We need to properly screen all the DREAMers and every other person in this country illegally. This is a wonderful country and we should be taking the best. Do you disagree? We would like to hear from you.