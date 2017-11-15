Stepson of Beverly Nelson Says She Is Lying

The stepson of a woman accusing U.S. Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual harassment says she is lying.

Darrel Nelson adds that he stands behind the judge 100%, all the way, and he doesn’t know why his stepmother Beverly Nelson is lying. He added that he knows he is going to take flak from the family for coming forward.

He’s not related to Beverly, he said, just his father and that’s who he owes his loyalty to. He is willing to make a public statement and go under oath.

His stepmother never mentioned this before but he doesn’t seem to have much of a relationship with his stepmother.

Gloria Allred said Nelson is ready to testify under oath so let’s do it! None of the accusers have testified under oath.

Beverly Nelson won’t even answer reporters’ questions.

The fact is it is very possible the enemies of Roy Moore have orchestrated this. Who knows?

Roy Moore appears to be preparing a lawsuit over the infamous yearbook notation and signature Moore allegedly wrote in 1977.

Many believe the Yearbook notation and signature is a forgery. This doesn’t look like a forgery to me, but what do I know. You decide. Can’t Moore order forensics on this? Some are saying there was no ‘Olde Hickory House’ as the signature indicates, but there was at the time. It won’t prove Moore’s innocence.

If he wrote this, it’s inappropriate.

I haven’t followed the Moore thing, but in this yearbook the last name, date & location were clearly added after the fact. See thread. https://t.co/8KR7MRuf7X — nevada (@NevadaHill) November 15, 2017

Ok, my turn to be anal about the differences here. There is nothing even remotely similar about most of the signatures and printing. Not even a discussion. If Allred insists on this lie, she needs a tomato barrage. pic.twitter.com/VX8yXlAoCn — Non Terrestrial (@Watcher_Nine) November 15, 2017

(11) So, to recap: The signature is a forgery, and everything after the name “Roy-Ray” was added later with different ink. pic.twitter.com/1sPv6aABge — Thomas Wictor (@ThomasWictor) November 15, 2017

One thing that I, as a victim of sexual assault by a family member as a child, wonder why she is crying all these decades later. That’s nuts and unbelievable. Besides, all of Gloria’s ‘victims’ cry and are well-rehearsed.

Perhaps she is telling the truth. Maybe all the accusers are but they could all be lying.