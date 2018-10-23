Stern Warning Issued to the Best Dressed ‘Refugees’ of 2018

There are roughly 7,000 to 10,000 in the first caravan heading for the U.S. They refused sanctuary in Mexico. There is a second group at the Guatemala-Mexico border of about 1,000 but it’s growing. A third group of about 243 has just formed in El Salvador.

Speaking on board Air Force One on Monday night, the president told USA Today that he was prepared to send “as many troops as necessary” to stop the thousands of Hondurans and Guatemalans making their way to the border. He added that it shows how bad our laws are.

THE WARNING

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warned the caravan and any caravans to follow that they will be stopped.

“You will not be successful in getting into the United States illegally, no matter what,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday. “I repeat: The caravan will not cross our border into our southern states under any circumstances.”

Pompeo has been working with the Mexican government and the United Nations agency responsible for refugees to arrange for the migrants to be stopped before they reach the Rio Grande. He challenged criticism that the Trump administration has taken a harsh line with refugees by lowering the number of annual admissions, but also defended a zero-tolerance policy for the current caravan.

Live now! @SecPompeo addresses the media in the Press Briefing Room. https://t.co/31VRXivHDb — Department of State (@StateDept) October 23, 2018

If the invaders are met by the military, they can be sent right back. But, if the invaders are met by Border Patrol, the second they have one foot in the country, they get temporary asylum. Our laws being what they are, it will be a permanent asylum.

At the same time, there are rumors on social media that Texans are preparing to protect the border if needed.

The “caravan” — which is actually a large mob — of “refugees” — who are actually far-left invaders — is about a 1000 miles away. The big lie is they are walking. They clocked 700 miles since Sunday and trucks and buses were filmed picking them up.

THERE ARE DANGEROUS PEOPLE IN THE MOBILE MOB

The Department of Homeland Security has confirmed there are gang members and criminals in the caravan mob.

.@DHSgov can confirm that there are individuals within the caravan who are gang members or have significant criminal histories. — Tyler Q. Houlton (@SpoxDHS) October 23, 2018

BEST DRESSED REFUGEES OF 2018

How many refugees turn down offers by Mexico to give them sanctuary, march hundreds of miles in the dire heat without sweating, are well-dressed, well-fed, and are on their iPhones? There is no sound on the clip — it’s about the images. It looks like the organizers emptied out some schools.

The media keeps showing the women and children in the group but 80 percent of the mob are men. Some in the mob have said they are “fighting men”.

On Outnumbered on Fox News Tuesday, Harris Faulkner interviewed the Vice President of the National Border Patrol Council and an Obama spokesperson. The Border Patrol agent said this is an invasion not a caravan of immigrants — it’s an invasion. The Obama spokesperson didn’t seem to know much of anything beyond her talking points.

THE NUMBERS POURING IN WITHOUT ANY SCREENING ARE ASTRONOMICAL, A MILLION A YEAR UNDER BUSH

Bloomberg posted the number of apprehensions of people illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border. The numbers rose 30 percent in the last fiscal year and the number of migrants who unlawfully entered the U.S. with a family member spiked in September as President Donald Trump characterized it as a crisis.

U.S. officials apprehended 396,579 people between ports of entry on the southwest border between October 2017 and the end of September, the Customs and Border Patrol reported Tuesday. That’s an increase from 303,916 border apprehensions in fiscal 2017, Trump’s first year in office.

The number fluctuates greatly from year to year, however, and border crossings were down from 408,870 in fiscal 2016, the last year of Barack Obama’s presidency. Apprehensions at the southwest border sometimes exceeded a stunning 1 million a year under President George W. Bush.

The total apprehensions reflect a nearly 100,000 increase from the previous fiscal year.

Those are the apprehensions and since more than half slip through, you have to at least double the number.