Steve Bannon Leaves Breitbart Without a Fight

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon is leaving his position as executive chairman of Breitbart News after publication of his alleged comments about the President to gossip author Michael Wolff met with severe backlash.

A statement from Breitbart noted that Bannon will continue to work with the company “on a smooth and orderly transition.”

Bannon’s departure comes as he remained unable to quell the furor over remarks attributed to him in a new book in which he questions Trump’s mental fitness and disparages his elder son, Donald Trump Jr. https://t.co/11NxiRoPyd — The New York Times (@nytimes) January 9, 2018

In Wolff’s latest book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House,” Bannon questioned the mental fitness of President Donald Trump and made disparaging statements about the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, according to The New York Times.

In a recent presser, press secretary Sarah Sanders was asked if the administration believes Bannon should be fired from Breitbart and she said, “I certainly think it’s something they should consider and look at.”

Trump has been slamming Bannon on Twitter.

The parting was all very civil and Bannon kept his cool.

“I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform,” Bannon said.

Breitbart CEO Larry Solov echoed this sentiment, noting that the company is “grateful” for Bannon’s contributions.

“Steve is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions, and what he has helped us to accomplish,” Solov said.

It’s been a colossal fall for Bannon. He went from the White House to a political pariah. Even if what he said was legitimate, he was disloyal and dishonest. That doesn’t sit well with anyone.