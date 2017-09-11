Steve Bannon on the Admin’s “Original Sin”…”We Totally Embraced the Establishment”

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell are fighting the President’s agenda and foremost among the President’s goals was to ‘drain the swamp’. They ended the movement to do so.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in one of the first meetings in Trump Tower, “I don’t want to hear any more of this ‘drain the swamp’ talk.” From day one, he wanted Trump to back off.

McConnell also complained about the “swamp” language in terms of hiring, arguing that he was having a difficult time convincing the right people to take government jobs in D.C. and on Capitol Hill because of the pay, reporting requirements, and scrutiny.

Right now, the problem as Bannon described it is “there is no accountability.” The establishment is not supporting the President’s agenda. It’s no secret, everybody knows it, he said.

The establishment does not want the President’s populist agenda. In order to form the government, the drive by the administration to ‘drain the swamp’ was ended.

“In the 48 hours after we won, there’s a fundamental decision that was made,” Bannon said to Charlie Rose in a “60 Minutes” interview. “You might call it the original sin of the administration. We embraced the establishment. I mean, we totally embraced the establishment.”

Bannon said many of the people that had staffed the backbone of the campaign — including himself — comprised an “island of misfit toys.” “So he looks around and I’m wearin’ my combat jacket, I haven’t shaved, I got — you know, my hair’s down to here, and he says — he’s — he’s thinkin,’ “Hey, I’ve gotta put together a government. I’ve gotta really staff up somethin’. I need to embrace the establishment.”

Bannon told Rose that the task of “draining the swamp” was a bigger accomplishment than any one administration could pull off, predicting it would 15-20 years of “relentlessly going after it.”

The plan by Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in the first year was to repeal and replace Obamacare but there is great division on the issue among Republicans and it couldn’t get done. Leadership didn’t even know it until after the votes.

The leadership promised three legislative goals in the first year — Obamacare, tax reform, and infrastructure — but the leadership didn’t know what the problems would be.

After Bannon left the White House, he predicted the presidency would be different from what was originally laid out but he would continue to fight for the President.

“The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over,” Bannon told The Weekly Standard. “We still have a huge movement, and we will make something of this Trump presidency. But that presidency is over. It’ll be something else. And there’ll be all kinds of fights, and there’ll be good days and bad days, but that presidency is over.”