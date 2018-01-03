Steve Bannon’s Vicious Quotes in New Book ‘Fire and Fury’

Democrats are breathlessly awaiting a new book promising to damage the presidency as they anticipate their 2018 talking points. In it, according to the Guardian, Steve Bannon calls the Trump Tower meeting “treasonous” and “unpatriotic”.

The author also pulls a quote from a friend of a close associate of Trump for many years who allegedly said Donald Trump is “crazy” and “stupid”.

The book is Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff.

Wolff is known for writing the biography of Rupert Murdoch who gave him broad access. In the end, Murdoch was not happy with Wolff’s interpretations in the book: “I have just read four or five chapters of your book,” Mr. Murdoch wrote. “It contains some extremely damaging misstatements of fact which I will be happy to point out to you if we could meet. Otherwise I will have no option other than to speak to Random House.” Nothing seemed to come of it.

This new Wolff book’s most damaging comments appear to come from Trump’s former campaign chief and White House strategist, Steve Bannon. They could be taken out of context. We only have the Guardian to go by.

Wolff says he has tapes of the interviews.

Referencing the Trump Tower meeting, former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon said the investigation into alleged collusion with the Kremlin will focus on money laundering and predicted: “They’re going to crack Don Junior like an egg on national TV.”

Bannon went on, Wolff writes, to say that if any such meeting (Trump Tower) had to take place, it should have been set up “in a Holiday Inn in Manchester, New Hampshire, with your lawyers who meet with these people”. Any information, he said, could then be “dump[ed] … down to Breitbart or something like that, or maybe some other more legitimate publication”.

Bannon added: “You never see it, you never know it, because you don’t need to … But that’s the brain trust that they had.”

Wolf writes that Bannon sees the firing of Comey as a mistake.

“You realize where this is going,” he is quoted as saying. “This is all about money laundering. Mueller chose [senior prosecutor Andrew] Weissmann first and he is a money-laundering guy. Their path to fucking Trump goes right through Paul Manafort, Don Jr and Jared Kushner … It’s as plain as a hair on your face.”

“It goes through Deutsche Bank and all the Kushner shit. The Kushner shit is greasy. They’re going to go right through that. They’re going to roll those two guys up and say play me or trade me.”

“The three senior guys in the campaign thought it was a good idea to meet with a foreign government inside Trump Tower in the conference room on the 25th floor – with no lawyers. They didn’t have any lawyers.

There is also mention of the rancor between the Javankas and Bannon.

“Even if you thought that this was not treasonous, or unpatriotic, or bad shit, and I happen to think it’s all of that, you should have called the FBI immediately.”

It should also be mentioned that the Clinton campaign people paid for fake research gor the dossier.

Then there is the third-hand information: Wolff writes that Thomas Barrack Jr, a billionaire who is one of the president’s oldest associates, allegedly told a friend: “He’s not only crazy, he’s stupid.”

Trump is so dumb that he amassed a ten billion dollar empire. We should all be so dumb and crazy.

Wolf said he showed up at the White House to interview the inner circle with no agenda. One must wonder about that.