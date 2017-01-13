Steve Harvey Finds Trump “Sincere”

Steve Harvey was invited to Trump Tower this past week to discuss helping inner city youth.

About the visit, he told the media, “It is the crux of it all. He introduced me to Ben Carson who is going to be the head of the housing and urban development. We are going to team up and help with the inner cities and that was my only agenda, and he agreed, and he realized he need allies in the department and he seemed really sincere about it. Chicago is definitely one and another one is Detroit. Ben Carson and he’s from Detroit. I want to do some things in all of the major inner cities and see if we can bring about change and help these young people out. And so that’s why I am here and it was a successful meeting and he seemed sincere.”

Harvey wants to help inner city youth.

Like so many others, Harvey found Trump to be “sincere.” “It’s an honor to be invited to talk and I think that’s the only way we’re going to unify our country – we’ve got to talk,” he said.

There’s a Price to Be Paid

Steve Harvey sounds like he wants to help young black people and his reward for that is to be torched on social media by the tolerant left.

“Steve Harvey and Ben Carson get together to work on urban communities” sounds like an SNL skit. America is an SNL skit. — JamilahIsoke Lemieux (@JamilahLemieux) January 14, 2017

Steve Harvey meeting with Donald Trump just set up the most epic episode of SNL ever! — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) January 13, 2017

Steve Harvey says he found Donald Trump sincere. The thing is, I don’t find Steve Harvey sincere. — Shashana (@Shashana80sKid) January 13, 2017

#SteveHarvey meeting with Donald Trump to discuss fixing inner cities is not sitting well with the radical #Altleft. Shocking. pic.twitter.com/4Cw0SEIKzt — Patrick (@OverOnTheRight) January 13, 2017

Steve Harvey met with Donald Trump. He’s officially cancelled. — Ᏸecca (@MJStarLover) January 13, 2017

And it goes on and on and on.

Steve Harvey is upset about being leveled on social media but he’s doubled down and tweeted this: