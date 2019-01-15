Steve King Responds to Slams! If True, the GOP Looks Terrible!

The Republicans voted to strip Rep. Steve King of all his committee assignments over alleged racist comments he made in a phone interview with the NY Times. It doesn’t seem right that a man who has devoted himself to this country for decades can be destroyed over a phone interview with an untrustworthy news outlet.

Rep. King slammed the decision.

“[House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) decision to remove me from committees is a political decision that ignores the truth,” King said in a statement shortly after McCarthy told reporters that the Iowa congressman would not receive any committee assignments in the new Congress.

King was previously a member of the House Judiciary, Agriculture and Small Business committees. He had also served as chairman of a House Judiciary subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice in the last Congress.

He will be censured as a “rabid racist”, possibly tomorrow, according to Rep. Bobby Rush. A lot of the information about censuring is coming from associates.

THIS IS KING’S STATEMENT

JUST IN: Rep @SteveKingIA statement after losing his committee assignments –> pic.twitter.com/zDDYi76luE — Alex Moe (@AlexNBCNews) January 15, 2019