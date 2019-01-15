Steve King’s Under Fire! McConnell Condemns Him, Censure Coming

Update: Steve King responded, and if accurate, the GOP looks terrible. Read about it on this link.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., rebuked Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, on Monday, strongly suggesting he resign after a furious backlash over statements King made on white supremacy and white nationalism.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and House Republicans voted Monday night to strip Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, of all of his committee assignments.

King will lose his post on the House Judiciary Committee, including his expected spot as the top Republican on the subcommittee on the Constitution and Civil Justice. He was also set to lose his spot on the House Agriculture Committee, a key position given the importance of farming to his home state, and the Small Business Committee.

They have rendered him powerless.

MCCONNELL BLASTS STEVE KING

“There is no place in the Republican Party, the Congress, or the country for an ideology of racial supremacy of any kind,” McConnell said. “I have no tolerance for such positions and those who espouse these views are not supporters of American ideals and freedoms. Rep. King’s statements are unwelcome and unworthy of his elected position.”

King’s comments were bad, but he said the NY Times took them out of context. I find it hard to believe he’s a bigot. He didn’t seem to mean it the way it came out. He is friends with Senator Ted Cruz and it’s not likely he’d befriend someone of Cuban descent if he is a supremacist.

Telling him to resign seems like an extreme reaction when people like Ilhan Omar and Hank Johnson can express anti-white sentiments regularly without censure. Maxine Waters is voted the most corrupt by CREW every year and has been referred to the ethics investigators. No one ever bothers to censure her. Rashida Tlaib called the President a “motherf***er”. There is a double standard here.

Republicans are gun shy because the left has successfully dehumanized them, labeling them racists, among other things.

“If he doesn’t understand why ‘white supremacy’ is offensive, he should find another line of work,” McConnell said in a statement shared with the Washington Examiner. “I commend Sens. Grassley, Ernst, Scott and others for their leading voices in the Senate, and Leader McCarthy for his strong stand on this matter in the House,” McConnell said.

FORMAL REBUKE COMING TOMORROW

Steve King and his aides left House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s office in the Capitol just after 5 pm. He didn’t say a word.

A Democratic aide said there is a plan to censure Steve King tomorrow.

It’s a shame to see this since George Soros and other leftists have been trying to destroy him for several years. King is a powerful anti-illegal immigration voice in Congress, and the left wants him gone.

Bobby Rush wrote out a censure resolution, calling him a “rabid racist.” Democrats are pushing for sanctions. Some don’t want King censured for what he said to a reporter — he didn’t say it on the House floor.

The Democrat Whip Jim Clyburn is preparing a resolution to reprimand King. He wants to do it tomorrow on Martin Luther King’s birthday.

