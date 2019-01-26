Still Not Sending Their Best! Illegal Gets 401 Years for Horrific Crimes

An illegal immigrant who had previously been deported was given a 401-year sentence for committing sexually violent crimes on a child.

The sexual predator was sentenced last week after a jury in December found him “guilty of three counts of forcible rape, one count of kidnapping to commit rape, one count of criminal threats, and seven counts of lewd acts upon a child under the age of fourteen,” according to a press release by Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward.

And the youngest victim of Macario Cerda begged prosecutors to never allow the 39-year-old to be deported fearing he would just return illegally again as he had done before.

THE CRIMES

According to court documents, Cerda had been deported and came back in 2013 illegally, dating the victims’ mother. He forced one of the mother’s daughter’s into his car and drove to a “remote location” where he raped her and threatened her family. The child jumped into the driver’s seat and took off when he stepped out momentarily.

According to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office, Cerda was previously convicted for felony domestic violence and criminal threats against the victims’ mother, Fox News reported.

He raped another minor in 2010. The young girl became pregnant and gave birth. Her youngest sister was also raped at knifepoint.

The victim forgave the monster but urged the judge to never deport him since he will return.

“Never grant him any possibility at being deported,” she said, “because he has crawled his way back into the States illegally way too many times.”

THANK A DEMOCRAT FOR PROTECTING REPEAT OFFENDERS

Democrats have their backs.

Thank a Democrat for their refusal to: punish those who return, prevent deportations, ban detentions, provide sanctuary, and keep the borders open at all costs with nonsense about medieval border walls.

What is the Democrat media worried about today? Hats, they’re worried about MAGA hats! The Washington Post ran a story saying the hat is a sign of “hatred.” It is an odd thing to say since Bill Clinton and Ronald Reagan also wanted to make America great again. Too bad Democrats and their media don’t.

Nancy and Chuck are out crowing and caring nothing about these little girls.

What happened to the line even if it saves one life:

Here's a 2016 OBAMA State Dept report stating how drug and human trafficking among other things related to Mexico were a PRIMARY CONCERN. Democrats: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯https://t.co/t0yayK6OAd pic.twitter.com/y1r1Fqqw0M — Katica (@GOPPollAnalyst) January 26, 2019