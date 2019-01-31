Still Woke Sen. Graham DEMANDS Answers from FBI Over Stone Raid

As people know, former Trump insider Roger Stone was arrested and perp-walked by the FBI as if he was El Chapo. Mueller’s team sent two boats and armored vans to pick up Roger Stone at his home in Florida in the early morning hours. Twenty-nine FBI agents and SWAT arrived at Stone’s home with seventeen vehicles, lights flashing.

Several agents had their rifles on the ready and three banged on his door, demanding he open up. The agents cuffed him barefoot and in his sleepwear. His deaf wife was made to stand outside barefoot in her nightgown.

The FBI claimed they were afraid he would flee, but his passport was expired. Where was he going to flee?

CNN was present for the 6 a.m. raid at Stone’s home, claiming they just figured it out.

Whether he is guilty or not or people like him or not, this ridiculous overreach by the FBI should never be condoned. These are abusive police state tactics.

Still woke Lindsey Graham is on it. Every Republican should be screaming about this, but that’s another issue.

THE LETTER

In a letter addressed to FBI Director Christopher Wray, Senator Graham wrote, “I am concerned about the manner in which the arrest was effectuated, especially the number of agents involved, the tactics employed, the timing of the arrest, and whether the FBI released details of the arrest and the indictment to the press prior to providing this information to Mr. Stone’s attorneys.”

Graham noted that Mr. Stone would have willingly surrendered himself with a phone call to his attorney.

While Graham didn’t mention it in his letter, it’s clear the only reason to do this was to intimidate — terrorize — Stone.

Pointing to the fact that this excessive show of force is appropriate “for a violent offender,” Senator Graham wanted to know why it was necessary in Mr. Stone’s case since the “American public has had enough of the media circus that surrounds the Special Counsel’s investigation.”

The letter further details the questions he wants to be answered. The senator from South Carolina wants to know if anyone alerted CNN.

“Did anyone at the FBI, DOJ, or the Special Counsel’s office alert CNN, any other media outlet, or anyone outside of law enforcement that the arrest was going to occur on the morning of January 25, 2019?”

Director Wray will love this letter.

My questions and full letter to the FBI Director about the tactics used in the arrest of Roger Stone. pic.twitter.com/y1s67DF3Yu — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 30, 2019