STOLEN VALOR PROOF! Nathan Phillips LIED, Maligned Innocent Kid

Nathan Phillips is the Native American at the heart of the viral Lincoln Memorial nothing-burger controversy with the Covington boys. He interviewed with The Today Show host Savannah Guthrie Thursday. Once again he lied through his teeth, and Guthrie allowed him to tell bald-faced lies once again.

Phillips admitted he wasn’t a Vietnam War vet, but pretended he wasn’t giving that impression all along. Not only did he give that impression, but he also SAID he was a Vietnam War Veteran.

STOLEN VALOR

In any case, he is a lying s**mbag. Here are a few of the lies about Vietnam that Phil Kerpen found on Facebook, go to Kerpin for more. His claims are a case of Stolen Valor, and the media could have easily uncovered this information.

Here’s the post with the “Vietnam War Veteran” medallion in context, posted to his page on Veterans Day 2018. pic.twitter.com/JJ0HAwYRjh — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 24, 2019

Phillips says this in the video: “I don’t wear my veteran stuff here you know. I mean, I got the flag and I showed a couple pictures and I got other things too. I got some littles medallions and medals that were given to me, and I had a lot more stolen from me. You know?” pic.twitter.com/VDtKRG33OH — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 24, 2019

More Phillips:

“I got a relation. A sister, or a niece, she gave me that Vietnam colors flag. You know the yellow, red, black one with some tobacco on there. She wanted me to carry it around because you know her dad, a Vietnam vet too like that.” pic.twitter.com/aZGuVAiHwx — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) January 24, 2019

THE TODAY SHOW MOCKERY OF TRUTH

The 16-year-old student victimized the most is Nick Sandmann. He appeared on The Today Show with Guthrie on Wednesday. He gave his side of the story to a sarcastic Savannah. Today Savannah was supportive of Phillips.

In the media-generated clash with a Kentucky Catholic high school student, Phillips dismissed the teenager’s ‘coached and insincere’ statements about their confrontation to Guthrie.

Phillips admitted in the interview that he never stepped foot in Vietnam. What choice did he have? He was outed.

Savannah is very concerned about how he feels

Savannah was concerned about how [the lying criminal] Nathan Phillips is feeling. He reiterated that he woke up with good feelings even with all the “mean things done to me.”

However, he is very unhappy with the perfectly reasonable statements by Nick Sandmann, Phillips’ victim. He thinks the boy is “irresponsible,” “coached,” and “lacking in honesty.” Hypocritically, he said he prayed and has forgiven the boy. For what? The boy did nothing wrong.

The media allowed him to get away with this.

Savannah took Sandmann’s one statement out of context from her interview the day before and asked Phillips how he felt about the boy saying he wished he walked away. That is not how the boy meant it, but the media is misusing the statement. Sandmann didn’t mean he made a mistake.

Phillips lied some more.

The corrupt propagandist Savannah asked Phillips if he felt threatened. His response he said, was to “reach up to God.” The man is a vile leftist hater who tried to disrupt a sacred Mass immediately after the encounter, and everything he says is bull.

For this guilty man to pretend he is the victim is nauseating.

Phillips claims he tried to walk away as if the video didn’t show otherwise. LYING S***BAG. Savannah Guthrie let him lie.

Watch:

HE WAS AN ALCOHOLIC, VIOLENT, ONCE ESCAPED FROM PRISON

Native agitator Nathan Phillips accused students of racism before this last incident. Some reports say he is an alcoholic who was “thrown in and out of jail” for an extended period.

Nathan Phillips, née Nathaniel Stanard, 63, wants Nick Sandmann, high school good kid, to face expulsion for failing to “accept any responsibility” or apologize to him publicly. As we now know, Phillips and the crazy hate group Hebrew Israelites were solely responsible for the encounter in D.C.

Escaped from a Penal Facility

Nathan Phillips, who grew up in a lovely middle-class home, committed numerous crimes in the service including underage drinking, assault and escaping from a penal complex when he was 19. That is according to local news reports at the time from his hometown of Lincoln, Neb.

Phillips, who was 19 at the time, was “charged with escaping from the Nebraska Penal Complex where he was confined May 3,” according to a May 9, 1974, article in the Lincoln Star. The court approved a bond of $500 and set a preliminary hearing for May 14.

Violent and Destructive!

He pleaded guilty to assault on June 19, 1974, and was fined $200. Also, he was charged with underage possession of alcohol in 1972, 1973, and 1975, as well as negligent driving.

There was a destruction of property charge against him that was dropped in August 1973, but Phillips was sentenced to one-year probation for a related charge of alcohol possession by a minor. In December 1978, he was charged with driving without a license.

Phillips racked up three criminal charges in 2004, including for not having mandatory insurance on his car, and was using his activist organization to try to raise funds for his trip to Washington, D.C., where he confronted the MAGA hat-wearing Catholic teens from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky.

Big League reports that Phillips was charged on March 9, 2004, in Mohave, Arizona for driving at a speed greater than reasonable or prudent, and for failure to produce evidence of financial responsibility. He was then charged with No Mandatory Insurance on July 4, 2004. On all three charges, the disposition is recorded as “Failure To Appear.”

THE ONLY REASON HE ADMITTED HE WASN’T A VIET WAR VET

The only reason Phillips admitted this is because well-known Seal Don Shipley outed him and put his military record online. Phillips still lied today and said he never said he was an actual war vet.

MORE PROOF:

DOESN’T LIKE CATHOLICS IT SEEMS

He and 20 of his buddies disrupted a sacred Mass in D.C. after the encounter with the boys.

The Catholic News Agency reported Tuesday, citing unnamed sources, that the group of about 20 activists sought to enter the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception on Saturday during its 5:15 p.m. Vigil Mass.

“It was really upsetting,” a shrine security guard on duty during the Mass told CNA. “There were about twenty people trying to get in. We had to lock the doors and everything.”

“A source close to the shrine’s leadership corroborated the security guard’s account,” CNA wrote.

He also protested at the looney Standing Rock event, marching with the leftists carrying an upside down U.S. flag.