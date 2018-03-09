Stoneman Deputy Knew Shots Came from Inside the School

Deputy Scot Peterson said he did not enter the Stoneman Douglas High School during the recent mass shooting because he thought the gunfire was coming from outside the school. A total of 17 people died during the rampage by madman Nikolas Cruz, and another 33 were shot. News out Thursday, however, proves that Peterson knew the gunfire was coming from inside the school.

Peterson actually told others to not go inside the school because that is where the gunfire was coming from.

It appears other deputies also didn’t go into the school.

School resource officer Peterson did not enter the school for 11 minutes after the shooting started although he was on the scene within one minute. He entered well after the Coral Springs police officers.

Within two minutes from when the shooting began, Peterson was telling others via radio calls that the shots were coming from inside the building.

According to the call logs released Thursday, Deputy Peterson said, “be advised we have possible, could be firecrackers. I think we have shots fired, possible shots fired — 1200 building.”

The call logs from Valentine’s Day say that Peterson “can be observed near the south-east corner of building 12 and the northeast corner of building 7.” He remained there “for the duration of the incident.”

The timeline runs second-by-second and seems to back up Sheriff Israel’s version

Cruz was dropped off at the school by an Uber at 2:19 p.m. Two minutes later, he entered Building 12. He began firing within 15 seconds (by 2:21 or 2:22). Peterson, at that time, was near the administration building.

At 2:22 p.m. the fire alarm was triggered, blaring throughout the entire campus. The first 911 call also went out, via Coral Springs emergency-dispatch center.

At that moment, according to the video, Peterson arrived at the southeast corner of Building 12, where he appeared to remain “for the duration of the incident.” “We’re talking about the 1200 building, it’s going to be the building off Holmberg Road,” Peterson said seconds later. “Get the school locked down, gentlemen.”

The reputation of the sheriffs in Broward County has been greatly harmed because of a few bad apples at the top, possibly including Peterson and his boss, Sheriff Israel.

School Resource Officers Are a Laughing Stock

“We are the laughing stock of the world right now”, a retired school resource officer from Broward County told reporter Brian Entin.

He told Entin he is speaking out because he says current officers are afraid to. The retired deputy says there is a shortage of SROs, and there is pressure to not arrest troubled students like Nikolas Cruz.

Recently retired @browardsheriff school resource officer speaks out because he says current officers are afraid to. Says there is a shortage of SROs, and pressure not to arrest troubled students like Nikolas Cruz. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/rvkLYdiisq — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) February 28, 2018

9-1-1

Justice Stevens said after the Heller decision that Americans don’t have the right to arm themselves in self-defense. Instead, Americans have the right to call 9-1-1. That didn’t work very well for the victims of Stoneman.

As Deputy Peterson, in body armor and carrying a serious weapon, stood far away from the shooting, safely tucked behind a wall, the shooting went on and on. Each shot was a child or a staff member.