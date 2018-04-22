Stoneman Leftist Kid Calls for Confiscation of All Semi-Automatic Guns

After news of the Waffle House shooting in Nashville Tennessee, Stoneman activist Emma Gonzalez called for the confiscation of all semi-automatic guns.

She immediately attacked the NRA and Smith & Wesson Corp. This is despite the fact that the FBI gave the killer’s family his guns back after they took his gun rights. His father then gave his guns back to his son.

After a tweet storm, leftist agitator Emma González called for the confiscation of all semi-automatic firearms, writing: “Removing the assault and semi-automatic weapons from our Civilian society, instituting thorough background checks and mandatory waiting periods (and raising the buying age and banning the production of high-capacity magazines) are the ways to stop shootings in America.”

(4/4) Removing the assault and semi-automatic weapons from our Civilian society, instituting thorough background checks and mandatory waiting periods (and raising the buying age and banning the production of high-capacity magazines) are the ways to stop shootings in America. — Emma González (@Emma4Change) April 22, 2018

That would be almost all guns.

As the leftists make America less safe, they at the same time want to take our guns away.

She also thinks we don’t need guns because heroes like James Shaw Jr. are always available to wrestle guns away from mass shooters.

(3/4) The local police say a man at the scene wrestled his gun away – looks like you don’t need to arm a teacher (or a resource officer) to stop a shooting. There goes the sales pitch for @SmithWessonCorp 🤷‍♀️ — Emma González (@Emma4Change) April 22, 2018

Parkland student Kyle Kashuv shredded her with this tweet, “You realize like 99.99% of guns ar semi automatic? Now you’re calling for a full repeal of 2A?”

You realize like 99.99% of guns ar semi automatic? Now you’re calling for a full repeal of 2A? 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/g0FbZa4c2V — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 22, 2018

It’s highly unlikely she knows what she’s talking about. She is merely a pawn of the left. We will end up like the Brits with police confiscating knives, scizzors, and garden shears once the guns are gone.