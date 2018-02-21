Stoneman’s Theater Group Stages “Grassroots” Protests

David Hogg is a Teenlink reporter for the Sun-Sentinel, a student filmmaker and the son of a former FBI agent. The traumatized senior was in the Freshman building during the attack and said he lost friends.
He came out immediately after the shooting to condemn the President for blaming the FBI although the FBI admitted they were to blame for not following up on Nikolas Cruz after two specific warnings.
Buzzfeed reported that Hogg and the other leaders of this March for Our Lives movement are actors. “The group, who mostly know each other from the school’s theater program, began their efforts in a scattered way in the chaotic aftermath of Wednesday’s horror.”
In other words, they are actors, theater-trained. A secretary to a Florida GOP Representative was fired for calling them “crisis actors” who don’t go to the school. They do go to the school and, while they are student actors, they aren’t crisis actors called in for this. The truth isn’t far off, however.
You can see how rehearsed these students are and how illogical their argument on this link.
Hogg claims to. have interviewed students while they were hunkered down and the shooting was going on. No evidence of that has yet been presented, but we do have one question — who does that?
Shame on the left for using possibly traumatized youth for their anti-gun, anti-Trump agenda.
STAGED GRASSROOTS PROTEST WITH STONEMAN’S THEATER GROUP
Buzzfeed claims students are taking action and this is grassroots. They show a photo of the students on the floor on their phones, allegedly planning. The truth is this movement is part of the Everytown anti-gun movement and it is backed by the very dangerous leftist group, the Women’s March.
A handful of kids didn’t instantly go worldwide on their own.
George Soros funds the Women’s March indirectly. Soros had given $246,637,217 to march partners during the first march, including some of the most prominent groups battling the right: Planned Parenthood, the Center for American Progress and People for the American Way (PFAW). Those donations represent just a fragment of Soros’ massive global influence.
Women’s March Youth Empower is behind the “grassroots” group. The leaders of this group are Ziad Ahmed, the youth advisor, Hannah Rosenzweig, Adam Jacobs, and Jackson Hyland Lipski. They are very aggressive and very hard-left.
Also invoved: #Enough, Rock the Vote, Teen Vogue, Peace First, Rise To Run, The Gathering for Justice, and Justice League NYC.
Emma, for one, is active in the Resistance and all the groups supporting their astroturf group.
WHO IS REALLY TO BLAME
First of all, the killer is to blame. It is all on him, but others ignored the obvious signs. He told people what he was going to do and could have been stopped.
The protesting students are not blaming all those who didn’t see the killer among them.
The system is broken according to authorities. All agencies involved with the killer failed, including the school, the police, the FBI, counselors, social services and others.
Illogically, the students are attacking the President, Republicans, the NRA, and the AR-15, all while ignoring the real reasons Nikolas Cruz escaped notice.
Listen to this clip. Authorities admit the system let these Stoneman victims down. They have a clip of the fight that got Cruz suspended.
“HOG “TIE THE ******
Team photo. All they need is the championship banner.
This David Hogg connection is interesting…….., The mother of a teenager who survived the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting appears to have high level connections at CNN, & Anti-Trump Activist, there is a series of photos taken of her and kids in 2016 at CNN world headquarters. …….more info at bigleaguepolitics.com/mother-exploited-shooting-survivor
Nothing has been mentioned whether or not Cruz had any friends in school. Enough of the students remarked that essentially classified Cruz as an outcast. Thus the question would be did his fellow students ostracize Cruz to the point of being violent. We know in previous cases the person was persecuted by others and had some relation to the criminal act. If his classmates did antagonize Cruz it wouldn’t be out of the question for those classmates to redirect their possible exposure. In this case the culprit, Cruz, has survived and we will undoubtedly learn many more details.
There is the other common thread in previous occurrences which is the use of psychiatric drugs. The warning label, as I’ve heard, includes the danger of the possibility of violent tendencies.
Instead of demonizing the NRA, its members, and all thinking citizens these “marchers” should wait until we learn all the facts.
Interesting statement from “Student activist Kasky”
Student activist Kasky mentions the students have “practiced” in a reply to someone concerned they will be taken advantage of by President Trump, “We’re not afraid of people trying to exploit us. We’ve practiced. We know their slimy tactics. Thankfully, most news networks we’ve worked with are interested in telling the right stories. I am eternally grateful for that. Keep an eye out. Thank you”.
Someone really needs to “school” these kids on the NRA. Their minds have been So polluted to the point of nonsense by the media who have demonized the NRA. Some of their demands are precisely what the NRA stands for and has helped get enacted. Chances Are, if Cruz would have went through the NRA programs he would not have committed this act in the first place.
Greg, CNN’s townhall tonite will have Florida Rep. Ted Deutch, Sen. Bill Nelson and Sen. Marco Rubio plus Dana Loesch, as national spokesperson for the NRA, Dana is very smart when it comes to current firearm laws, stats on nationwide shootings and what the NRA is about, hopefully CNN and the crowd will let her educate the brainwashed idiots that get their FAKE FACTS about guns and NRA from CNN and MSNBC
Soros-Linked Organizers of “Women’s March” Selected Anti-Trump Kids to Be Face of Parkland Tragedy – And Excluded Pro-Trump Kids
