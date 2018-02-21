Stoneman’s Theater Group Stages “Grassroots” Protests

David Hogg is a Teenlink reporter for the Sun-Sentinel, a student filmmaker and the son of a former FBI agent. The traumatized senior was in the Freshman building during the attack and said he lost friends.

He came out immediately after the shooting to condemn the President for blaming the FBI although the FBI admitted they were to blame for not following up on Nikolas Cruz after two specific warnings.

Buzzfeed reported that Hogg and the other leaders of this March for Our Lives movement are actors. “The group, who mostly know each other from the school’s theater program, began their efforts in a scattered way in the chaotic aftermath of Wednesday’s horror.”

In other words, they are actors, theater-trained. A secretary to a Florida GOP Representative was fired for calling them “crisis actors” who don’t go to the school. They do go to the school and, while they are student actors, they aren’t crisis actors called in for this. The truth isn’t far off, however.

You can see how rehearsed these students are and how illogical their argument on this link.

Hogg claims to. have interviewed students while they were hunkered down and the shooting was going on. No evidence of that has yet been presented, but we do have one question — who does that?

Shame on the left for using possibly traumatized youth for their anti-gun, anti-Trump agenda.

STAGED GRASSROOTS PROTEST WITH STONEMAN’S THEATER GROUP

Buzzfeed claims students are taking action and this is grassroots. They show a photo of the students on the floor on their phones, allegedly planning. The truth is this movement is part of the Everytown anti-gun movement and it is backed by the very dangerous leftist group, the Women’s March.

A handful of kids didn’t instantly go worldwide on their own.

George Soros funds the Women’s March indirectly. Soros had given $246,637,217 to march partners during the first march, including some of the most prominent groups battling the right: Planned Parenthood, the Center for American Progress and People for the American Way (PFAW). Those donations represent just a fragment of Soros’ massive global influence.

Women’s March Youth Empower is behind the “grassroots” group. The leaders of this group are Ziad Ahmed, the youth advisor, Hannah Rosenzweig, Adam Jacobs, and Jackson Hyland Lipski. They are very aggressive and very hard-left.

Also invoved: #Enough, Rock the Vote, Teen Vogue, Peace First, Rise To Run, The Gathering for Justice, and Justice League NYC.

Emma, for one, is active in the Resistance and all the groups supporting their astroturf group.

WHO IS REALLY TO BLAME

First of all, the killer is to blame. It is all on him, but others ignored the obvious signs. He told people what he was going to do and could have been stopped.

The protesting students are not blaming all those who didn’t see the killer among them.

The system is broken according to authorities. All agencies involved with the killer failed, including the school, the police, the FBI, counselors, social services and others.

Illogically, the students are attacking the President, Republicans, the NRA, and the AR-15, all while ignoring the real reasons Nikolas Cruz escaped notice.

Listen to this clip. Authorities admit the system let these Stoneman victims down. They have a clip of the fight that got Cruz suspended.