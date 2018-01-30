Stormy Daniels Will Appear on Jimmy Kimmel Tonight After SOTU

The media has pushed the story of Stormy Daniels and her alleged affair with President Trump for weeks. The two allegedly had an affair while his wife was pregnant with Barron. Daniels made the claims in 2011 to InTouch but has since denied it.

The ex-porn star’s real name is Stephanie Clifford. The left has been frustrated by the lack of interest in the story.

They did make hay out of it last week when First Lady Melania ducked out of the Davos18 trip and instead visited the Holocaust Museum. She followed that up with a visit to Mar-e-Lago. The media made up a story about Melania no longer living in the White House because of Stormy.

Tonight, the news said she traveled in her own car, not the President’s. The suggestion is it’s because of Stormy.

Stormy will make news tonight.

The adult entertainer has agreed to appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Tuesday night after President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. The porn gal released a statement earlier Tuesday.

In the written statement dated January 30, Stormy stated that she has “been asked countless times to comment on reports of an alleged sexual relationship” she had with Trump in 2006.

“The fact of the matter is that each party to this alleged affair denied its existence in 2006, 20011 (sic), 2016, 2017 and now again in 2018,” Clifford continued. “I am not denying this affair because I was paid ‘hush money’ as has been reported in overseas owned tabloids.“I am denying this affair because it never happened.”

Stormy Daniels (going on Kimmel tonight after Trump’s State of the Union) issues a new statement saying she is denying having an affair with Trump not because of a settlement but because “it never happened.” She would also like you to follow her on Instagram. From @a_cormier_ pic.twitter.com/J11O3WGGz3 — Tom Namako (@TomNamako) January 30, 2018

Kimmel still can’t wait for the interview. She’s quite the catch for a Democrat Trump hater who hopes to trip her up. It’s more bad press they hope will deflect from the SOTU.

Such lovely people.