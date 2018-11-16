Stormy Railed Against an Airline Interfering with Her ‘Important Lecture’

Who hasn’t lost luggage on an airplane? Someone who never flies perhaps? It is frustrating. Stormy Daniels, who bares all in more ways than one, cursed out Aer Lingus for doing exactly that. She was on her way to give an “important lecture”. We kid you not! They lost her bags and she almost had to cancel the lecture.

By the third tweet to the airline, she took to cursing. Since she was on Twitter, Aer Lingus Twitter took notice and helped her out. Stormy could have just messaged them privately and she would have gotten the same response. That would have been a nicer way to go but she did have that “important lecture”.

We would like to know who attends her lectures? Can’t she go in the nude? Why does she need clothes, given her profession?

We did a little research and found out that she was traveling to the U.K. to give a lecture at the Oxford Union. Let that sink in. How low will the intelligentsia go? This reporter would like to know.

She went there to talk porn, according to TMZ and they are usually right. Stormy went in a short dress and stilettos to talk about porn, guns, and whatever.

HERE’S HER TWITTER RANT

SHE HAS HURT WOMEN WITH HER EXPLOITATION AND DEBASING OF WOMEN IN OUR HUMBLE OPINION

Should she be giving lectures at Oxford? What do you think?

