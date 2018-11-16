Stormy Railed Against an Airline Interfering with Her ‘Important Lecture’

Who hasn’t lost luggage on an airplane? Someone who never flies perhaps? It is frustrating. Stormy Daniels, who bares all in more ways than one, cursed out Aer Lingus for doing exactly that. She was on her way to give an “important lecture”. We kid you not! They lost her bags and she almost had to cancel the lecture.

By the third tweet to the airline, she took to cursing. Since she was on Twitter, Aer Lingus Twitter took notice and helped her out. Stormy could have just messaged them privately and she would have gotten the same response. That would have been a nicer way to go but she did have that “important lecture”.

We would like to know who attends her lectures? Can’t she go in the nude? Why does she need clothes, given her profession?

We did a little research and found out that she was traveling to the U.K. to give a lecture at the Oxford Union. Let that sink in. How low will the intelligentsia go? This reporter would like to know.

She went there to talk porn, according to TMZ and they are usually right. Stormy went in a short dress and stilettos to talk about porn, guns, and whatever.

HERE’S HER TWITTER RANT

Warning!Never fly @AerLingus I flew business class(this airline doesn’t have 1st class)&ALL of my bags were lost.I can get no answers or help.I gave myself over 24hr before my important lecture just in case but now it appears I STILL have to cancel because I have none of my stuff — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) November 15, 2018

This sounds like an ongoing problem @AerLingus Where the FUCK IS MY LUGGAGE!? Flew 10 hours to give a speech and cannot do that without any of my things. https://t.co/4dTZxMFtsZ — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) November 15, 2018

Whoever runs the @AerLingus twitter account deserves a raise and promotion because they are the only ones who seem able to get shit done! Thanks for handling my issue and saving the day! — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) November 15, 2018

SHE HAS HURT WOMEN WITH HER EXPLOITATION AND DEBASING OF WOMEN IN OUR HUMBLE OPINION

Should she be giving lectures at Oxford? What do you think?

A very aggressive piece of shit paparazzi shoved his camera up my skirt. I bet my pussy will be front page on UK tabloids tomorrow. Joke is on him though because everyone has already seen my vag. I’m glad I shaved today though. LOL — Stormy Daniels (@StormyDaniels) November 15, 2018