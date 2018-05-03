Stormy Weather! Rudy Speaks Out Thursday About Porn Star Payments

Rudy Giuliani told Sean Hannity on his show last night that the President reimbursed the $130,000 his lawyer Michael Cohen paid Stormy Daniels. That appears to mean it was not an illegal campaign contribution by Cohen.

It was not campaign money, it was out of the President’s own pocket.

Trump’s attorney, former mayor Rudy Guiliani was on Fox & Friends this morning to explain his comments about the payments. He said the President did not know and only found out about the payment 10 days to two weeks ago.

Guiliani discusses Stormy Thursday morning at about 3:30 on the mark:

THE PRESIDENT TWEETED TO CLARIFY

Mr. Cohen, an attorney, received a monthly retainer, not from the campaign and having nothing to do with the campaign, from which he entered into, through reimbursement, a private contract between two parties, known as a non-disclosure agreement, or NDA. These agreements are….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

…very common among celebrities and people of wealth. In this case it is in full force and effect and will be used in Arbitration for damages against Ms. Clifford (Daniels). The agreement was used to stop the false and extortionist accusations made by her about an affair,…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018

…despite already having signed a detailed letter admitting that there was no affair. Prior to its violation by Ms. Clifford and her attorney, this was a private agreement. Money from the campaign, or campaign contributions, played no roll in this transaction. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 3, 2018