Stormy Weather! Rudy Speaks Out Thursday About Porn Star Payments

Rudy Giuliani told Sean Hannity on his show last night that the President reimbursed the $130,000 his lawyer Michael Cohen paid Stormy Daniels. That appears to mean it was not an illegal campaign contribution by Cohen.

It was not campaign money, it was out of the President’s own pocket.

Trump’s attorney, former mayor Rudy Guiliani was on Fox & Friends this morning to explain his comments about the payments. He said the President did not know and only found out about the payment 10 days to two weeks ago.

Guiliani discusses Stormy Thursday morning at about 3:30 on the mark:

THE PRESIDENT TWEETED TO CLARIFY

