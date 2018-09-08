Stormy Whines She Might Not Have a Normal [Porn] Life Again

Porn star Stormy Daniels, who makes dirty films, strips, and offers sexual favors for money, is afraid she won’t have a normal life again, according to what she told a Dutch interviewer.

She has two lawsuits against the President and claims the White House dealt a fatal blow to her marriage. And it has prompted “hurtful” criticism on social media about her parenting, she said.

She is responsible for the lawsuits. Her husband says the fatal blow was her. Stormy wanted to take their daughter with her on her stripteasing tour for one thing.

STORMY’S DIVORCE

In an affidavit, her husband Glendon Crain alleged that Daniels recently purchased an airplane ticket so that the couple’s daughter could join her on a tour of U.S. strip clubs. “This will involve the child being on her tour bus with other adult performers and producers,” Crain charged. “This will place my child in imminent threat of serious and immediate physical or emotional harm.”

In addition to the divorce petition, Crain filed for a temporary restraining order barring Daniels from threatening or causing bodily injury to Crain or the couple’s child. The TRO application also requested that Daniels be restrained from withdrawing or transferring any of the couple’s assets. In addition, the filing asks that anyone “employed in the adult entertainment industry” be kept away from the pair’s daughter.

When Stormy, aka Stephanie Clifford, ran for the Senate in 2009 to ruin David Vitter’s chances of winning in Louisiana, she was arrested for beating up her husband at the time. The Smoking Gun reported Daniels became angry with her husband for the way the laundry was done. There was also a dispute over the payment of bills. Her husband at the time was a man named Michael Moz.

SHE’S AFRAID OF TRUMP FANS

Porny Stormy says she’s afraid a deranged Trump fan will come after her. This is a woman whose ‘career’, such as it is, exposes her to all sorts of the lowest element.

She has bodyguards and when she doesn’t travel with them, people try to have their picture taken with her and grab at her. She says it hasn’t been in a negative way.

Wouldn’t her celebrity be her fault?

“I may never have a normal life again,” she said. “Some days I break down and say, ‘I wish this had never happened, it’s absolutely not worth it. But I’ve slowly realized and sort of made peace with it and I’m going to say a good 85-90 percent of the time now, I think it was totally worth it.”

She’s an aging porn star and she’s now making money for her retirement.

Meanwhile, the embattled Michael Cohen is suing her. A lawyer for Cohen stated in a legal status report filed Friday in Los Angeles federal court that his client “seeks the rescission of the Confidential Settlement Agreement dated October 28, 2016,” The Washington Post reported. The filing included Cohen’s promise not to sue Daniels for any contract breach. He also reserved the right to seek the return of the money.