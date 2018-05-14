Stormy’s Lawyer Has Ties to Clinton And Obama Cohorts

Stormy’s lawyer Michael Avenatti, 47, has indirect ties to both Barack Obama aides and Hillary Clinton supporters. People are wondering where he gets his money and are trying to track it down. Avenatti says his money comes from Stormy and crowdfunding at CrowdJustice, but there are other suspicious connections.

Aventti’s Ties to a Family of Clinton Donors and the Missing Dossier Professor

Avenatti is a car racer who raced at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in 2015. One of his co-drivers was Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Saud, a member of the Saudi royal family.

Prince Turki led Saudi Arabia’s intelligence agency for 24 years until the 9/11 attacks and he is a big fan of the Clinton Foundation. He’s a big donor to the Clinton Global Initiative, according to the Wall Street Journal

The Journal also reported that Turki had met Bill Clinton when both were studying at Georgetown.

A bit more indirect is the relationship of Prince Turki al Faisal to Professor Mifsud who is tied to the dossier and the setting up of George Papadopoulos. Mifsud went missing after the dossier was exposed.

The BBC reports that one of Mifsud’s jobs was in Riyadh, where he was under a Saudi think-tank led by none other than Prince Turki al Faisal.

Avenatti’s Ties to Obama Aides

Avenatti also has old ties to Rahm Emanuel, Barack Obama’s former Chief of Staff. Business Insider writes:

“During college and law school, Avenatti worked for The Research Group, a campaign research firm founded by Rahm Emanuel, former President Barack Obama’s chief of staff and the current Democratic mayor of Chicago,” the Insider wrote. And, during that time, Avenatti has said he worked on 150-200 campaigns. Avenatti says he left a real skeptic, and hasn’t done a thing in politics in 20 years.

Then there is the crowdfunding source Avenatti claims has supplemented the money given to him by Stormy Daniels.

The Daily Mail’s political editor, David Martosko, tweeted that two former Obama advisers, Ron Klain and Kip Wainscott, are both advising the crowdfunding organization that’s raising money for Stormy Daniels.

REPORTER JORDAN SCHACHTEL REPORTING FOR THE CONSERVATIVE REVIEW

