The Golden Globes Red Carpet Affair is on for tonight for the 75th time. We can expect the self-congratulators to pat each others’ backs while the media fawns or bashes attire, every phrase, and, of course, waits for the political moment when someone decides to alienate half the country because obviously, those people are just so deplorable and beneath them, so who cares.

Republicans will allow them to get away with their hypocritical rants because they have the media, even social media but there is one man who found a way to make his voice heard. Sabo is a California street artist, a former gang member turned Republican, who is immortalizing the values of the right, and deficits of the left, in posters and they’re good!

On his website, unsavory agents, he explains his mission:

Bush the Younger was elected President and the claws came out in Hollywood. I lost my friends along with a great deal of peace. It was not a good time to be a Republican in Hollywood. There was no place I could go where I wasn’t punched in the face by some sort of art defining who I was for being a Republican. Evil, Bigotted, Homophobic, Out of Touch, Rich, Greedy, on and on. And then I snapped. Why was the Left allowed to define me and where are the dissenting voices from the Right setting the record straight? Creatively speaking, no one.

I believe the Right has a great message, sadly the only people telling it are those on the Left and they do a damn fine job making us look like ass holes and what do Republicans do about it, NOT A DAMN THING!!! Fuck it! I guess it’s just going to have to be me, I thought. My aim as an artist is to be as dirty, ground level, and mean as any Liberal artist out there, more so if I can. Use their tactics, their methods, appeal to their audience, the young, urban , street urchins with a message they never hear in a style they own. My name is SABO, I’m an UNSAVORYAGENT. Why aren’t we all ‘unsavory agents’? In advance of the Golden Globes, his posters have been popping up, focusing on Hollywood hypocrisy and silence in the face of their very dark dark side to include amoral and sexually abusive behavior. In his posters, he hits the pompous Meryl Streep who not so long ago called pervert Harvey Weinstein “god”. He hits every issue. When the left elite all said they were going to move if Trump won the election, he made sure their declarations were put into picture form for all to see. And while many Republicans just take the pounding that Democrats are so good at giving, Sabo is out standing up for the right in his own inimitable way. Start thinking like Sabo and decide how you too can make your voice heard. Politicians certainly don’t escape. Take The Great Groper poster for example. There are a lot more conservatives in Hollywood than people know. Sabo explains: