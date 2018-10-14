Street Violence Erupts in Portland As Antifa & Proud Boys Brawl

Portland, under the incompetent leftist Mayor Tom Wheeler, looks like a Third World city once again. Last night participants with the right-wing fraternal organization, the Patriot Prayer group and counter-demonstrators with Antifa got into a bloody melee outside a popular bar where members on both sides used bear spray, fists and clubs to beat each other, the Oregonian reported.

Police ended up firing pepper balls and other non-lethal impact munitions to break up the brawls and there were no immediate reports of arrests. Earlier in the evening, police reported seeing participants from both groups with hard-knuckle gloves, knives and firearms.

Two events brought out the Proud Boys and Antifa, according to the Oregonian. One was the Antifa mobs harassing drivers and an elderly citizen last week. The other took place on Friday when a viral video surfaced showing members of the Proud Boys beating two or three protesters in New York City after an event at the Republican Party headquarters.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson organized “Flash march for Law and Order in PDX” yesterday to protest Tom Wheeler. Several Proud Boys are members of his group.

Matt Bivens, who operates as a freelance left-wing journalist took video of both groups brawling.

THIS IS A SNAPSHOT OF HIS VIDEO TIMELINE

Portland police are here, chatting up some of the Pro-Trump group. Maybe a dozen right-wingers here pic.twitter.com/qnzg3xLBoL — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

and and Joey Gibson just showed up. Protest is semi-officially on and they’re taking up they’re position on the corner of sw Morrison and Broadway. Unfurled banner says “replace pdx mayor!” They’re talking about Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler pic.twitter.com/0gK7T23kov — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

ZZ Top is blasting, and people are coming down to this block for the Patriot Prayer event pic.twitter.com/Phq9pdZesJ — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

Scene: “Tiny” on the mic, saying that they’re not here to fight, but will defend themselves if the “masked ninjas” (Antifa) show up. These guys from Washington state want Portland, Oregon’s mayor removed. pic.twitter.com/6K1lfUcLvu — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

Masked antifascists aka Antifa have shown up across the street from the Patriot Prayer event, now arguing w a person wearing a red Proud Boys branded shirt pic.twitter.com/uqTC4zA1Jv — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

Here’s them crossing the street, all peaceful so far. Sketchy car almost hit the Patriot Prayer group when it refused to not make a left turn pic.twitter.com/2l1981d0GN — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

INSULTS BEGIN

Antifa and Patriot Prayer/Proud boys now trading chants of “go home Nazis” in downtown Portland pic.twitter.com/il1rPFGd7o — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

Whoa, Antifa started burning an American flag and a member of the Patriot Prayer and proud boys march ran up and grabbed the flag and ran back to the march.

Wow pic.twitter.com/BQ1ELUA5Z9 — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

I asked the dude who captured the burning flag why he grabbed the burning flag: his response: pic.twitter.com/pduZYZHvEb — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

Breaking: first confrontation. Antifa pepper sprayed proud boys and Patriot prayer after some posturing between the two pic.twitter.com/qP6aT1Mckt — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

Huge brawl just happened and police came in to firenless lethal rounds on people. Right-wingers were clubbing people w clubs outside of Kelly’s Olympian, way worse than NYC last night. proud Boys and Patriot prayer and Antifa just had a huge wild fight pic.twitter.com/a750y2ai7J — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

THE BRAWL

Tiny started pummeling a dude and then more ran up to stomp him out. Portland police in riot gear then ran up pic.twitter.com/rFAdnbSdDq — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

Presuming this is the guy who got stomped out. His face is a bloody mess as people follow, urging him to leave. Right wingers calling on their comrades to leave him alone pic.twitter.com/m2hhTAAPrl — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

I don’t know if I’ve ever seen a Portland street brawl like the one @itsmikebivins captured on video tonight. In less than 15 seconds, a guy gets thrown into a Kelly Olympian window and a cop breaks up a fight with rubber bullets. https://t.co/ARcSb1CDAf — Aaron Mesh (@AaronMesh) October 14, 2018

Even better was this. The guy who was sucker punching people bleeding and screaming for help after he got cornered by the people he was sucker punching. (Side note: Even after all that a Proud Boy tries to help him.) The sniveling starts at 2:10 https://t.co/HnaanqVJEV — Vegas Proud Boy (@VegasProudBoy) October 14, 2018

NO ARRESTS

Update on the fallout from the Patriot Prayer/Proud Boys v Antifa slug fest: no arrests! https://t.co/uiKLZGHiz7 — Mike “Vampire Hunter B” Bivins (@itsmikebivins) October 14, 2018

This article was updated after publication to include the fact that freelancer Matt Biven leans left.