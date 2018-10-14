Street Violence Erupts in Portland As Antifa & Proud Boys Brawl

S.Noble
8

Portland, under the incompetent leftist Mayor Tom Wheeler, looks like a Third World city once again. Last night participants with the right-wing fraternal organization, the Patriot Prayer group and counter-demonstrators with Antifa got into a bloody melee outside a popular bar where members on both sides used bear spray, fists and clubs to beat each other, the Oregonian reported.

Police ended up firing pepper balls and other non-lethal impact munitions to break up the brawls and there were no immediate reports of arrests. Earlier in the evening, police reported seeing participants from both groups with hard-knuckle gloves, knives and firearms.

Two events brought out the Proud Boys and Antifa, according to the Oregonian. One was the Antifa mobs harassing drivers and an elderly citizen last week. The other took place on Friday when a viral video surfaced showing members of the Proud Boys beating two or three protesters in New York City after an event at the Republican Party headquarters.

Patriot Prayer leader Joey Gibson organized “Flash march for Law and Order in PDX” yesterday to protest Tom Wheeler. Several Proud Boys are members of his group.

Matt Bivens, who operates as a freelance left-wing journalist took video of both groups brawling.

THIS IS A SNAPSHOT OF HIS VIDEO TIMELINE

INSULTS BEGIN

THE BRAWL

NO ARRESTS

This article was updated after publication to include the fact that freelancer Matt Biven leans left.

  6. I like antifa. They are the perfect example of the desires of the Democrats. They are the face of the Democrats and every time they take to the streets more life long Democrats
    #WalkAway

  8. The bloody street brawls could turn into an all-out war!
    Does the mayor fail to recognize the danger of Antifa terrorist, or is he one of them?

  12. We deplorables have had about enough of the facist Antifa BS, modeled after Hitler’s brown-shirt street brawlers of the early 1930’s. Right-wingers will soon be handing them their asses with regularity in beat-downs. This brawl was just the beginning.

    Antifa is too CS to try their stuff in central west-Texas.

  14. Bev, the mayor is DEFINITELY one of them. In fact for awhile he appointed himself temporary head of police…. and has issued Stand Down orders when Antifa was the only demonstrating group terrorizing the streets. There is video of cops sitting safely back as casual observers watching ordinary citizens being brutalized

    Now that there is push back, he sends the cops out.

    Wheeler should be immediately removed, a FULL federal investigation conducted.

