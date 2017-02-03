Strong Message to Iran! USS Cole Moved to Yemen

New sanctions were imposed on 13 people and a dozen companies by Donald Trump Thursday in response to Iran’s latest ballistic missile test.

President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Michael Flynn, said this week that the administration was putting Iran “on notice” for its missile test Sunday and for supporting Shiite rebels in Yemen.

Trump tweeted Friday that “Iran is playing with fire – they don’t appreciate how ‘kind’ President Obama was to them. Not me!”

In a highly symbolic move, the USS Cole has been moved to the Gulf of Aden off Yemen.

Breaking News: USS Cole moved to Gulf of Aden off Yemen days after Iran-backed Houthis rebels attacked Saudi ship pic.twitter.com/NzDk3xI3nu — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 3, 2017

When the USS Cole pulled into the port at Aden, Yemen, for fueling on October 12, 2000, Al Qaeda terrorists in a small boat detonated a massive suicide bomb. Seven sailors were killed and thirty-nine were injured.