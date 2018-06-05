Strzok-Page Text Suggests Multiple Foreign Spies on Trump Campaign in 2015

Andrew McCabe is willing to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about the Clinton email probe with full immunity and is currently in negotiations with Sen. Chuck Grassley. McCabe has reason to sell out Comey since Comey sold him out.
Also today, the U.S. Senate today released 500 plus pages of information related to the Spygate scandal.
The following text between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page has gone viral on the Internet. It’s a text that is now unredacted. Some believe it is evidence of the FBI seeking out multiple foreign spies [Five Eyes?] and putting them into the Trump campaign. The text dates to December 2015. Others think it’s conspiratorial to think that. Look at the text and see what you think. It comes directly from the Senate website.
#Spygate, the more we know…. https://t.co/NP0Fw0SKQo
— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) June 5, 2018
It also puts the timeline from July 2016 to December 2015. It means Jim Comey lied about when the probe began. He said it began in July 2016. The text pointed out by the popular Nick Falco reads:
BOMBSHELL- From DECEMBER 2015–The word LURES is redacted by FBI but not OIG; OCONUS LURES; OCONUS= Outside Contiguous US LURES= In this context LURES = SPIES – multiple – Is this an admission that the FBI wanted to run a baited Sting Op using foreign agents against Trump?”
The “OCONUS LURES” redaction is on p.31 and was texted on December 28, 2015. The unredacted text is on p. 159.
THIS IS THE TEXT
1) BOMBSHELL- From DECEMBER 2015–The word LURES is redacted by FBI but not OIG
“OCONUS LURES”
OCONUS= Outside Contiguous US
LURES= In this context LURES = SPIES – multiple
Is this an admission that the FBI wanted to run a baited Sting Op using foreign agents against Trump? pic.twitter.com/OtLxlOEGsV
— Falco (@Nick_Falco) June 4, 2018
Basically, this messages suggest Peter Strzok wanted approval for foreign lures or spies immediately after the General Flynn — Vladimir Putin dinner. It was six months before “Crossfire Hurricane” when the probe was supposed to have begun — according to Jim Comey and others. Also interesting is a text in March 2016 saying “our boy is talking” — that is around the time Professor Mifsud told George Papadopoulos about the Russians allegedly having thousands of Hillary emails. He later blathered about Russians having damaging information on Hillary to Australian Alexander Downer.
The Papadopoulos case is getting fishier by the day. Read Andy McCarthy’s article at National Review.
One thing is clear to some. These two agents were vulgar, arrogant, low-class and haters playing at being agents. They don’t do much to further the image of government workers.
2) Kevin Brock (FMR ASST DIR OF COUNTER-INTELLIGENCE FBI)
“If the FBI opened a Source or tasked a Source to gather information particulary from a US person, before opening a formal investigation, then that would be a violation of the guidelines.”
Looks like we have a VIOLATION pic.twitter.com/k3yLenf1wh
— Falco (@Nick_Falco) June 4, 2018
Apparently Stephen Miller was also approached to be part of the conspiracy. Also, the “arrangement” of Flynn sitting next to Putin was intentional.
It’s looking more and more like there may be a conspiracy between Comey and Mueller, since Comey “cleared” his testimony with Mueller. I suspect the conversation included more than we may ever know. I had read that Mueller has been given a budget for “2019”. One Democrat said the Mueller investigation could take a decade and I’m beginning to wonder if he doesn’t have some inside information.
I’m also wondering about a possible Jew / Israel connection. It was reported that Mueller was going after Papadopolous for being a spy for Israel. There’s something extremely fishy with the FBI and attempts to accuse American Jews of being spies for Israel. This is rather peculiar since Israeli Intelligence works very closely with their American counterparts, yet the FBI seems to consistently falsely target Jews, whether at APAIC or other organizations. Many people “assume” the US, in the aggregate, are fully supportive of Israel but as the book “Secret War Against the Jews” details, this is not the case.
I really don’t trust the Republicans in uncovering all the tentacles that are being exposed with so many high officials in Government. Some have speculated that the explosive nature of all those involved has led the FBI / DOJ to suppress as much as possible for fear of the outcome. It was said the DOJ is unable to find a means to pursue it because of the vastness and “unbelievability” of it and thus categorized as a conspiracy theory run amok, and, I suppose, make Trump seem the rational one.
We don’t even know a modicum of the details that make up this conspiracy but some have taken the vast open source information and that alone should be cause for criminal investigations. With just that information alone it surely makes Watergate seem so inconsequential to not even be in the history books. If these worthless, low-life Republicans had ANY backbone whatsoever they should be sounding the alarm and telling the public there should be “hell to pay” for what is going on instead of lapping up the “Mueller should continue” rhetoric. They are ALL doing the bidding of the Russians.