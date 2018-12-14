Strzok’s, Page’s Mobile Phones were Wiped, Reconfigured by the DOJ

The phones of Trump hating ex-FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page were wiped clean and reconfigured according to a comprehensive report issued Thursday by the DOJ’s Inspector General.

The phones were erased by the Department of Justice after Peter Strzok was fired from the Russia probe.

The phones were wiped, like with a cloth!

We don’t know what information was on those phones and the FBI never bothered to check before the erasure because Page and Strzok didn’t volunteer to give them up.

The phones data banks were reset to factory settings and reconfigured.

Isn’t it odd how that always happens with these corrupt government officials? It happened with the IRS chiefs and Lois Lerner, Hillary, and others. Phones and documents are either erased, Bleach bit-ted, lost, hit with hammers accidentally, or whatever.

The DOJ records officer erased them and said there were no substantive tests but couldn’t even recall if there were texts when questioned by the IG. Page’s phone was ‘lost’ for a year and erased when she left.

Fox News reports:

The records officer at the special counsel told the IG that “as part of the office’s records retention procedure, the officer reviewed Strzok’s DOJ issued iPhone after he returned it to the SCO and determined it contained no substantive text messages” on September 6, 2017 — weeks after he was fired from Mueller’s team for anti-Trump bias.

The officer wrote a note in an official log after reviewing Strzok’s phone: “No substantive texts, notes or reminders.” But the officer told the IG that she did “not recall whether there were any text messages on Strzok’s phone,” although “she made an identical log entry for an iPhone she reviewed from another employee on the same day that she specifically recalled having no text messages.”

Similarly, the IG’s investigators were told that the special counsel’s office was simply “unable to locate the iPhone previously assigned to Page, which had been returned to DOJ’s Justice Management Division (JMD)” after she left the Mueller team on July 15, 2017. Page resigned from the FBI entirely on May 4, 2018.

More than a year later, in September 2018, the JMD said it had found Page’s iPhone and turned it over to the IG. But, like Strzok’s phone, “Page’s iPhone had been reset to factory settings on July 31, 2017,” even though it had not been reassigned to a new FBI official.

“Neither [Mueller’s office] nor JMD’s Office of the Chief Information Officer had records reflecting who handled the device or who reset it after Page turned in her iPhone on July 14, 2017,” the IG reported.

Then the backup system failed. The FBI maintains a system to wirelessly collect text messages sent to, or received by, FBI-issued mobile devices, but the system failed due to “misconfiguration issues to rollouts, provisioning, and software glitches.”

There is no evidence available from those phones at this time.

The actions of the DOJ sound very corrupt, and it’s why we don’t trust these losers.

We live in the Banana Republic.