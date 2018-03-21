Student Kicked Out of Class for Believing in Two Genders Gets a Surprise!

Religious Studies major Lake Ingle was kicked out of a college Christianity class for correctly stating that there are only two genders. That didn’t sit well with his feminist professor. No surprises there! Leftists and many academics don’t always believe in science — even simple biological facts.

Indiana University Pennsylvania University [IUP] President Michael Driscoll announced at a press conference Monday his decision to go against feminist Professor Alison Downie’s controversial request. She wanted to ban Ingle from class for “disruptive behavior.”

WHAT HAPPENED

After a TED talk about transgenders, the professor asked only women to talk [discrimination?]. The talk was on the “reality” of “mansplaining,” “sexism from men,” and “male privilege.”

[This garbage is getting tiresome. These universities need to stop hiring these extremists.]

Ingle talked, interrupted and allegedly wouldn’t stop talking.

Downie kicked him out of class and told him to not come back. That would have delayed his graduation.

Professor Downie wrote up a disciplinary report for classroom misbehavior. Look at the garbage about white male privilege and sexism.

In the end, Ingle won when the university president stepped in before a decision was rendered. He came down on the side of free speech.

A ruling was to be issued on Monday, but Driscoll announced in his email that he had circumvented normal university procedures. He decided “to indefinitely pause the formal university process without resolution.”

Ingle, according to the email, will be allowed to continue in the class. The Assistant to the President for Social Equity, Dr. Pablo Mendoza, “a senior faculty member with significant experience in the First Amendment” is assigned to the class as a monitor for class discussions and as a mentor.

