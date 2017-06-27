Student Who Registered the Dead Hears His Fate

HarrisonburgVotes, a Democratic Party group, turned in the names of dead people who registered to vote in the key swing state of Virginia last election.

This is why Democrats don’t want voter ID laws or have the voter rolls cleaned up.

The Breeze, the student newspaper of James Madison University, reported that the applications were submitted by a student working for the group. The student is Andrew Spieles, age 21. The problem came to light when an employee in the registrar’s office noticed a new registration had come in from Richard Claybrook Sr., the late father of a well-known local judge.

Spieles pled guilty Monday and has agreed to a very short prison sentence of 100 to 120 days. Spieles worked for Harrisonburg Votes when he committed the crime Harrisonburg Votes is a political organization affiliated with the Democratic Party. “In July 2016 Spieles’ job was to register as many voters as possible and reported to Democratic Campaign headquarters in Harrisonburg,” a U.S. Attorney’s Office spokesperson said. “In August 2016, Spieles was directed to combine his registration numbers with those of another individual because their respective territories overlapped. After filling out a registration form for a voter, Spieles entered the information into a computer system used by the Virginia Democratic Party to track information such as name, age, address and political affiliation. Every Thursday an employee/volunteer hand-delivered the paper copies of the registration forms to the Registrar’s Office in Harrisonburg.” Later that month, he was caught. A clerk saw the deceased judge’s name and reported it. Then the others were found. “Spieles later admitted that he prepared the false voter registration forms by obtaining the name, age, and address of individuals from “walk sheets” provided to him by the Virginia Democratic Party, fabricating a birth date based on the ages listed in the walk sheet, and fabricating the social security numbers. Spieles admitted that he created all 18 fraudulent forms himself and that no one else participated in the crime.” The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Harrisonburg Police Department investigated the crime.