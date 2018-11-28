Study by Libs Shows Dems Dumb Down Speech for Blacks, Repubs Don’t

A Yale study exposes the “soft bigotry of low expectations” by the left which is not exhibited by the right.

Yale Insights found that racial bias can put people of color at a disadvantage during job interviews and in daily interactions between minorities and whites, even those whites who tend to be less biased.

Researcher Cydney Dupree, an assistant professor of organizational behavior at Yale, notes that liberals tend to downplay their own verbal competence in exchanges with racial minorities compared to other whites.

The study will soon be scheduled for publication in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology.

The study claims Democratic politicians

use fewer competence-related words in speeches to mostly minority audiences than in speeches to mostly white audiences. It was significantly different statistically in speeches by Republicans, although they also don’t give as many speeches to minorities.

It is the white liberals doing it, not conservatives, the study found.

“It was kind of an unpleasant surprise to see this subtle but persistent effect,” Dupree says. “Even if it’s ultimately well-intentioned, it could be seen as patronizing.”

Dupree isn’t sure if the behavior isn’t a result of liberals wanting to be liked or “this is happening because people are using common stereotypes in an effort to get along,” Dupree says.

This is a liberal school and a liberal team, giving them a bit more credibility on this issuee.

This isn’t a surprise for people on the right. We want to see everyone as equal except for bad right-wingers, while Democrats see everyone as victims and put people in groups. Everyone is classified, everyone is stereotyped, and all need the broad brush treatment of the left.